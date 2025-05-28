Normal Is Beautiful

I'll admit, I was initially a little put off when I first glimpsed the seasonal editorial produced by Seoul retailer Khakis. The imagery was crisp, sure, well-styled and all that. But the clothing was all so... plain. What's the point of going to all the trouble of pulling, modeling, shooting, and presenting such straightforward outfits?

It took me about a minute to realize that this was pure hubris.

Khakis is one of several stylish clothing stores that's recently lensed warm-weather imagery of a decidedly grounded sort, revealing an international yen for imminently wearable stuff that's still obviously stylish.

I'm thinking of from HAVEN showing off washed-out lightweight denim, the always suave Coverchord, BEAMS' quietly indulgent THE A sub-label, and even Pilgrim Surf+Supply's excellent Keen collab. In all of these photos, the clothes fit just so. They're classic but not stodgy, comfortable but not anti-fit, lived-in and easy.

Normal, in other words. But in a good way.

This is a lesson worth re-learning every time summer rears its ugly head. You don't remember how much it sucks to be hot until it's really hot outside.

And, in the meantime, we've all obsessed about layer this and heavyweight that. Fine factors to fixate on when there's reason to wear more than a T-shirt and shorts but what about then?

Of course, it's crucial to care about your clothes while it's warm outside. In fact, that's perhaps the primary season in which to do so. It just requires a reframing of priorities.

When the weather restricts your options are restricted to the bare minimum, you're forced to contend with the clothes that comprise your wardrobe's core components. And you better like 'em!

More than in previous years, these recent editorials get to the heart of the matter. They remind me of the slogan for Japanese simple-wear label NICENESS: Just Good Is Good.

What's in right now? Clothes of quality, clothes that'll last, clothes you actually want to wear because they aren't just boring. Just good is good.

Mind you, this is not a call for plain, unremarkable style.

Notice how Neighbour renders the handicraft of Japanese label Cottle approachable by styling its hand-dyed shirts as no-nonsense layers and how Carter Young breaks up beige with a knit stripe. Satisfy's Moth Tech tees, designed for breathability, are also a smart visual accent amidst otherwise classic shorts 'n slip ons. An intellectually elderly shoe subtly signals good taste in every season.

Good style, even pared back, is enriched by these kinds of details, small purposeful things that don't require effort to incorporate but betray an underlying sense of intent.

No need to overthink things but let's not underthink them, either.

