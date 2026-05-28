Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Spezial Loafer Is What Happens When You Grow Up (Sort Of)

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

At some point along the way, standardized sneakers became insufficient. Things got repetitive, and so the sneaker loafer revolution arrived to shake things up.

adidas’ Spezial Loafer is, thankfully, not a mesh dad shoe in disguise. In fact, it’s actually a pretty nice-looking loafer.

shop adidas

If it didn’t have those signature three stripes on the side, you might not even clock it as adidas. But where’s the fun in that? adidas have played with loafers before, but not in such an obvious way.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The whole point of this shoe is the surprise factor. If you’d told us a decade ago that the German sportswear brand would be making sophisticated loafers, we would’ve laughed. Yet, here we are.

adidas
1 / 3

The soft, supple black leather brings the elegance. The gum sole and trefoil charm bring the edge. It captures everything that made the Spezial great: subtle, wearable, just a bit cheeky. Considering the classic Spezial silhouette is winding down (after a solid five-year run, no less), the Spezial Loafer is a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Not its first transformation, either, remember that boat shoe? Or the Wallabee-style Spezial? Turns out, this icon still has some cards to play. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Spezial Loafer is set to drop on adidas' website April 29.

shop handball spezial loafer

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Even Nike's Retro Soccer Sneaker Is Getting Mule-ified
  • adidas' Extra-Large Slip-On Clog Is Not from This Planet
  • Willy Chavarria's Latest adidas Stomper Is as Tough as It Looks
  • adidas’ Phattest Sneaker Keeps It a Stack
  • 2026's Best Sneaker Collaborations So Far
What To Read Next
  • Is Creed the Scent of Our Looksmaxxing Era?
  • This Collection Brings Chinese Folk Art to the Swedish Mountains
  • adidas' Spezial Loafer Is What Happens When You Grow Up (Sort Of)
  • New Balance's Slimmest Dad Shoe Is Hotter Than Wasabi
  • One Good White Summer Pant
  • Even Nike's Retro Soccer Sneaker Is Getting Mule-ified
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now