Oakley's Custom Glasses Are a World Cup-Sized Secret (EXCLUSIVE)

The 2026 World Cup is already one of the most stylish in the game's recent history, blessing the culture with steezy moments that range from Under Armour’s leather jacket jerseys to the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s leopard-print suits. And now Oakley is getting involved. But not necessarily in any ways you'd notice, unless you look very carefully.

The eyewear company might not be making any sportswear for the pitch because it's not an official FIFA partner. The global governing body for football has strict policies in place for non-participating brands, like forcing players to cover the Beats logo on their headphones, because Beats is also not a FIFA partner (even though the guys want to listen to their tunes on the pitch).

But that won't stop Oakley from kitting out football's best with fresh frames custom-made for off-pitch flexes.

Ahead of the tournament, the eyewear company enlisted artist Massimo Dante, who specializes in painting Formula 1 helmets, to paint bespoke editions of its Meta Vanguard glasses for several competing players. Highsnobiety got a first look at the results before they were sent out.

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All of these special edition Oakley Meta Vanguard Abstract are painted with patterns aligned with country flags, making for thematic designs like a yellow and green pair for Brazil, red and yellow for Spain, and a St. George's cross for England.

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You may glimpse the competing World Cup players repping their one-off eyewear before or after the games, if you pay attention. You might even get filmed by them. But, unfortunately, you won’t be able to wear them, since the painted shades are only a one-off for the players.

They’re not the only wild Oakleys that’ve appeared at a football game, mind you.

Earlier this summer, Travis Scott, Oakley’s chief visionary officer, showed up to the Champions League final wearing a wild pair of unreleased shades where the frame wraps all the way around the wearer’s head.

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Clearly, if you want to see what wild stuff is happening at Oakley, you need to watch the football.

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