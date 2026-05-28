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Under Armour’s Football-Kit Leather Jackets Go Hard (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Style
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“Football is my lifeblood; it is often also the inspiration and paint for my creativity,” 424’s founder and creative director, Guillermo Andrade, told Highsnobiety ahead of the brand’s first Paris fashion show. Later that day, former footballer Robert Pires and Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie would walk the runway. One of the standout items was a leather jacket printed with a vintage R9 Brazil shirt.

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It was easily the craziest jacket in 424 history — nobody has ever thought to print a legendary football kit onto leather before — or, well, at least since its viral David Beckham jacket from the year previous. And now, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Andrade’s got more top-top-tier football leathers up his sleeve. His leather sleeve, that is.

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Highsnobiety got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the custom jackets Andrade made for Germany’s Antonio Rüdiger in partnership with Under Armour, the latest in Andrade's left-field football excursions.

Real Madrid center-half Rüdiger pulled up to Germany’s World Cup training camp wheeling a RIMOWA suitcase covered in 424 x Under Armour stickers. He was dressed in the two brand’s upcoming track pants, where an Under Armour logo is split between the two legs, and a co-branded T-shirt where the tiniest of raw-edged sleeves makes way for a long-sleeve waffle base-layer. 

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The pièces de résistance were hiding in his bag: Two bespoke leather jackets, one with the German national colors printed on the sleeves and another with the badge of a fictional 424 x Under Armour football team on the chest. Rüdiger's teammate Malick Thaw also received a custom jacket, although his was painted white revealing bits of black leather peaking out from beneath. 

For now, 424's Under Armour football leathers are exclusive to footballers, but that won’t always be the case.

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424 is returning to Paris next month for Fashion Week, where it’ll provide a better look at what it’s got cooking with Under Armour. Then, next year, the collaboration officially hits stores. 

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That's a lot of waiting, but at least the promise of football-themed leather jackets is becoming a reality. Some of us have been waiting for this since that custom Beckham jacket from 2024.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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