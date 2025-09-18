Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Beer, Birkenstocks & Brass Bands: Highsnobiety Arrives at Oktoberfest

Written by Tom Barker in StyleHighsnobiety

Handstitched leather trousers, one-liter jugs of beer, and brass bands playing Bavaria’s fast-paced oompah folk tunes… Highsnobiety is traveling to Munich to celebrate it all. 

In the midst of the world’s most famous beer festival, Oktoberfest, we are launching exclusive collaborations with Munich’s finest creative forces and hosting events to bring our community closer to the action. 

Shop Highsnobiety Oktoberfest

It all kicks off on September 19 with a multitude of new Highsnobiety collaborations dropping. 

The historical clothes of Bavaria, worn by the millions of attendees who flock to Munich’s Oktoberfest each year, is reimagined as part of this collection. The Dirndl, a dress with a close-fitting bodice and wide pleated skirt, is recreated in weatherproof technical materials together with GORE-TEX and the Munich institution Lodenfrey. Meanwhile, Mirko Borsche, owner of the Bureau Borsche design agency whose client list includes everyone from Supreme to Inter Milan, links up with Lodenfrey to create a wool hunter’s cape. (Plus, you’ll find Vans sneakers designed with Borsche in the Oktoberfest collection.) 

The quintessential Bavarian legwear, lederhosen (German for leather pants), also appear, crafted from real deer leather, styled as carpenter shorts, and made by Meindl, a German producer of traditional attire since 1683.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety
Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Two more time-honored German institutions appear in the form of Birkenstock and Schuh Bertle. The over-250-year-old sandal maker’s premium 1774 line and the over-century-old Bavarian cobbler came together to create a duo of suede boots, available alongside these Highsnobiety collaborations. 

Munich-based brewery Paulaner, local record label Public Possession, Italian technical fashion label C.P. Company, and sex-positive brand Carne Bollente are also bringing their distinct worlds to the bumper Oktoberfest collection. 

It all releases first on the Highsnobiety iOS App, available at 9:00 a.m. CET on September 19. For those in Munich, you can browse the goods at our Oktoberfest pop-up in Lodenfrey’s store. 

We’ll be in town for over a week, hosting parties with Public Possession and soaking up the atmosphere in the Paulaner tent at Oktoberfest. Whether it be online or in Munich, we hope to see you there. 

Shop Highsnobiety Oktoberfest

Shop Highsnobiety Oktoberfest
Upcoming
Public Possession x HighsnobietyMusikkapelle Scarf
$40.00
Available in:
Upcoming
Upcoming
Mirko Borsche x Vans x HighsnobietyOktoberfest Vans Authentic
$95.00
Available in:
Upcoming
Upcoming
C.P. Company x HighsnobietyOktoberfest Goggle Jacket
$650.00
Available in:
Upcoming
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • The Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
  • The World of Highsnobiety Distilled Into One New York Pop-Up
  • Introducing Camber by Highsnobiety, a Collaboration Like No Other
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
  • A Local Milanese Brand’s Love Letter to Milan & Its Elegant Chaos
What To Read Next
  • These Nike Slides Think They’re UGGs (Just Don’t Tell 'Em)
  • Nike's Blacked-Out Air Force 1 Sneaker Looks Better Luxe
  • Dries Van Noten, Satisfy, and Massimo Osti Studio: Browse This Week’s New Arrivals
  • adidas Sneakers Both Fabulously Fluffy & Seriously Flat
  • Vans' Skate Shoes Enter HOKA-Mode
  • The Next Step In A.PRESSE’s Menswear Takeover? World Domination (EXCLUSIVE)