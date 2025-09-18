Beer, Birkenstocks & Brass Bands: Highsnobiety Arrives at Oktoberfest

Handstitched leather trousers, one-liter jugs of beer, and brass bands playing Bavaria’s fast-paced oompah folk tunes… Highsnobiety is traveling to Munich to celebrate it all.

In the midst of the world’s most famous beer festival, Oktoberfest, we are launching exclusive collaborations with Munich’s finest creative forces and hosting events to bring our community closer to the action.

It all kicks off on September 19 with a multitude of new Highsnobiety collaborations dropping.

The historical clothes of Bavaria, worn by the millions of attendees who flock to Munich’s Oktoberfest each year, is reimagined as part of this collection. The Dirndl, a dress with a close-fitting bodice and wide pleated skirt, is recreated in weatherproof technical materials together with GORE-TEX and the Munich institution Lodenfrey. Meanwhile, Mirko Borsche, owner of the Bureau Borsche design agency whose client list includes everyone from Supreme to Inter Milan, links up with Lodenfrey to create a wool hunter’s cape. (Plus, you’ll find Vans sneakers designed with Borsche in the Oktoberfest collection.)

The quintessential Bavarian legwear, lederhosen (German for leather pants), also appear, crafted from real deer leather, styled as carpenter shorts, and made by Meindl, a German producer of traditional attire since 1683.

Two more time-honored German institutions appear in the form of Birkenstock and Schuh Bertle. The over-250-year-old sandal maker’s premium 1774 line and the over-century-old Bavarian cobbler came together to create a duo of suede boots, available alongside these Highsnobiety collaborations.

Munich-based brewery Paulaner, local record label Public Possession, Italian technical fashion label C.P. Company, and sex-positive brand Carne Bollente are also bringing their distinct worlds to the bumper Oktoberfest collection.

It all releases first on the Highsnobiety iOS App, available at 9:00 a.m. CET on September 19. For those in Munich, you can browse the goods at our Oktoberfest pop-up in Lodenfrey’s store.

We’ll be in town for over a week, hosting parties with Public Possession and soaking up the atmosphere in the Paulaner tent at Oktoberfest. Whether it be online or in Munich, we hope to see you there.