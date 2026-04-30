This Quiet Luxury Football Kit Is for Everyone

With the twin shadows of another steamy summer and this year’s World Cup looming ever larger, the hunt for a relaxed-but-stylish new fit has officially begun. Good news: the next great adidas kit was made for everyone — by EVERYONE.

For its second collaboration with the German sportswear giant, the small Japanese label looked to football’s biggest event for inspiration, landing on the “teamgeist” (or “team spirit”) energy of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

While the drop is technically a perfect fit for sports fans who want to look good as they scream obscenities at their TV during Cup games, you don’t need to be a footie fan to appreciate this kit. In fact, it couldn't be further from the truth. Everyone can appreciate EVERYONE’s second release with adidas, which includes a jersey and track pant set with a heavy, oversized silhouette and an archival waist bag that’s just big enough to stuff all your valuables into before starting a small riot if your team wins.

Of course, this wouldn’t be an EVERYONE drop without witnessing founder Ryo Miyoshi’s magic touch for turning perfect shoes into… perfecter shoes. Previously, the designer and former director of trendy Japanese boutique 1LDK improved upon the time-tested silhouettes of both the adidas Stan Smith and the Reebok Classic Duke.

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For his latest adidas collection, Miyoshi set his sights on the Adizero Adios OG, the 2000s-era marathon-running sneaker. It’s just the latest in a string of slick shoes building on adidas performance classics, following the fashionably feral Wales Bonner x Predator and the romanticized Willy Chavarria x Superstar silhouettes.

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The Adizero gets a stealthy refresh here, with its water-repellent Italian leather-suede upper and springy foam sole offered in either jet black or navy, making EVERYONE’s Adizero a lowkey option for a high-performance stepper.

The new capsule also marks the latest in a string of slick collaborations for EVERYONE, which has already staked out a reputation for its well-tailored tweaks to staples. The all-caps entity made waves recently with silky sleepwear collab cocreated with secretive Japanese brand A.PRESSE, the second collab after a 2025 drop fronted by our Spring 2025 cover star, skater Sage Elsesser.

With its latest adidas collection, EVERYONE is out here living up to its all-inclusive name, becoming the go-to collaborator for everyone from IYKYK labels to activewear behemoths.

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