How Women Are Reclaiming the "Lipstick Effect" Through Jewelry

Have you heard of the Lipstick Effect? It’s okay, I hadn’t until recently either. It’s a theory coined in 2001 in response to women allowing themselves small luxuries during periods when the economy wasn’t so great. Instead of splurging on a designer bag or an entirely new wardrobe, they would opt for a luxurious lipstick, a watch, or a small accessory that still made them feel new and put together without completely abandoning their budget.

It’s for those moments when times are tough, and your pockets are a bit tight, but you still want to express yourself through what you wear. Buying an accessory, especially one that can become part of your everyday rotation, satisfies that itch without compromising your identity.

Maybe the expensive dress or the newest it-bag becomes a next-year purchase, but you’ve been wearing the same accessories since you were gifted them post-graduation, post-birthday, or after landing that new job…which was years ago. A new piece, even a small one, can suddenly make an everyday outfit feel exciting again. The same jeans and white tee feel more intentional with a gold watch. A simple black dress feels different with layered necklaces or a pair of intricate hoop earrings.

Luckily, some items can add a bit of whimsy or refinement to your wardrobe without breaking the bank—and honestly, who doesn’t love a new watch or necklace?

And in an era when minimalism has dominated trends for years (cue the quiet luxury discourse), maximalism seems to be slowly making a comeback. Fashion feels a little more playful again. Fortunately, there are pieces that speak to every sensibility, whether you lean understated or bold, without having to wait for a major life milestone or work endless late nights to justify the purchase—and that you can actually gift to a loved one, too.

That’s something Fossil understands well. As a longtime leader in watches and jewelry, the brand proves that there doesn’t have to be a compromise between quality, style, and price, especially in this day and age.

For The Girl Who Craves More Whimsy

Sutton Flowers Mother-of-Pearl Multi-Strand Necklace

Highsnobiety

In a world where beige on beige on beige and serious silhouettes have taken over, there’s a craving for more whimsy, more playfulness. Maybe you miss when you would draw flowers on yourself and play outside for hours on end, knowing you’d do it all again tomorrow. An understated, but still playful, mother-of-pearl flower pendant on a multi-strand gold-tone necklace can take you back to those moments.

For Every Woman’s Every Day

Harlow Linear Texture Gold-Tone Huggie Hoop Earrings

Highsnobiety

You know the earrings, the pair she throws on while rushing out the door, wears on grocery runs, lunch dates, work calls, and somehow still has on at the end of the night. The pair that quietly becomes her earrings. These huggie hoops are exactly that kind of gift—easy, lightweight, and etched with a subtle herringbone texture that makes people ask, “Wait, where are those from?” They’re simple in the best way and somehow match everything she owns.

For The White Tee And Denim Lover

Raquel Gold-Tone Watch Ring

Highsnobiety

Sometimes all you need is one accessory that makes the whole look. It adds just enough personality to an everyday outfit without overcomplicating getting ready in the morning. Part utility, because being on time is your superpower, and part style, a watch ring is meant to mold to your life—and add a little something. Fuss isn’t in your nature, but you still want to catch someone’s eye and have them grab your hand mid-conversation.

For The New Romantics

Harlow Mini Bracelet Chain Watch

Highsnobiety

Romance is not always about grand gestures; it lives in the details. And you know that. You light a candle while unwinding at the end of the day or pick up flowers after work, nothing extravagant but always intentional, and that sensibility carries into everything you do, especially how you dress. It’s not about bright colors or a look-at-me hat, but a refined watch that wears like jewelry and still makes you blush a little (because you actually love it that much.)

Accessories are meant to add to your story, not tell it, so there is no need to overcomplicate things. You know yourself, and you know your loved ones best. But here is a little help anyway.

To discover more styles for yourself and others from iconic watchmaker and accessories brand Fossil, head to fossil.com