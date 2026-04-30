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Nike’s Sleeper Soccer Shoe Can Not Be Sidelined

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
NIKE
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Nike are seemingly hell bent on bringing back the footie sneaker aesthetic. And hey, we’re not mad at it.

Say hello to the Tiempo Streetgato PRM, a street shoe with big pitch energy, with or without the shin guards. 

shop nike

Suede up top for that “first touch” flex, molding to your foot like it’s been waiting for you since kickoff. The Coconut Milk colorway? Clean. Blue Crystal hits and a gum sole? Extra points for looking good even if your game isn’t.

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This isn’t some squeaky-clean, plastic “football-inspired” drop either. Cushlon 3.0 foam and that sticky tread bring real grip, so if a penalty kick-off breaks out, you’re more than ready.

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The blue accents seal the deal here, especially if you throw in the subtle splashes of pink throughout the upper. 

No wild collabs, no forced retro, just Nike leaning into what works. Tiempo Streetgato PRM is proof you can pay homage to the past without getting stuck in it.

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The Tiempo Streetgato PRM is available for $105 on Nike's website.

shop Tiempo Streetgato PRM

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