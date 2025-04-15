Two Outfits, One Message: Paige Bueckers Makes Her Grand Entrance

Paige Bueckers went number one in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and honestly, no one was surprised. The Dallas Wings locked in the 6-foot former UConn standout and Highsnobiety alumni as their franchise player, signing her to a four-year rookie-scale deal worth just over $400,000, with endorsement deals already stacking on top.

And on the biggest night of her career so far, she showed up in two looks that were pure Paige.

“My style is a mix of feminine and masculine,” Bueckers told Highsnobiety last year, referring to her signature style of contrasts. A sneakerhead from a young age, she’s known to mix the tomboyish with the girly and the tailored with the casual.

Her first look at the WNBA Draft night was a custom shimmery black Coach pantsuit dripping in rhinestone cascades paired with the brand’s viral oversized coin purse clutch. Glamorous, yes, but also surprisingly casual, the oversized tailoring balances the sparkle. She stood tall in her lane in a sea of gowns and heels.

Then came the switch-up. Later in the night, she reemerged in a black tailored suit. It was impeccably relaxed, structured in the shoulders, easy through the leg, and worn with nonchalance.

The real flex, though, was in the details. A deep, plunging neckline with no shirt underneath turned the look into a quiet power move, balanced by the texture-rich lapels adding sparkle.

Essentially, Paige Bueckers showed up as herself with two brilliantly executed fits that felt natural and authentically Paige. She’s been dressing like this for years — blazers, wide-leg pants, sneakers — long before draft night. These weren’t just familiar silhouettes for her but a refined, elevated take on the looks she’s always gravitated toward.

In a league that's increasingly shaping culture beyond the court with the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese ushering a new generation of WNBA players and increased attention from the media and fashion brands, Bueckers is setting the tone early.

Two looks, one icon in the making. The Paige Bueckers era is officially here.