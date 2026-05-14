Just Like Any Father, the Dad Model of Nike's Jordans Still Has a Story to Tell

One could argue a lot of Jordan releases look the same. They wouldn’t be wrong, but that’s the point. The silhouette and overarching design speak for themselves. However, if it isn’t obvious at first glance, upon a second, you’ll see a whole lot of newness.

The Air Jordan 3 is no exception.

First designed back in ‘88, the first Jordan to house the Jumpman logo, this sneaker revolutionized Nike and Michael Jordan’s brand.

Now, almost two decades later, the wildly successful baller looks almost identical, elephant print and all. In its most desired colorway, University Red, that is, the AJ3 looks as striking as it always has. Thankfully, Nike knows not to mess with a legend.

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The thing about a Jordan is it ever so subtly says more than a standard sneaker. You don’t have to be a basketball enthusiast to appreciate the significance of the brand and its catalogue of similarly tasted shoes. Of course, being into the sport can’t hurt.

The magic of the AJ3 is its history. Take the elephant print, for example. Nice touch, right? Even nicer when you consider the fact it’s a nod to an image of Michael Jordan celebrating on a locker room carpet on the night he won his fourth title on Father's Day 1996, not long after Jordan had lost his own father. The pattern is uncanny.

This iteration is dubbed "World's Best" and like the OG, which was dedicated to Jordan's dad, this one is for all the father figures out there.

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The AJ3 in University Red is due to drop for $215 on Nike's website on May 16.

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