By Dressing Paige Bueckers, Dapper Dan Is (Track) Suiting the Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

After being selected as the #1 draft pick, Paige Bueckers, a.k.a "Paige Buckets," is now officially a professional WNBA player for the Dallas Wings. And she's already kicking off her debut season with a stylish bang, suiting up a custom fit designed by thee Dapper Dan.

What to design for a basketball star in a league of her own on and off the court? A suit, not just a regular suit but a tracksuit tailored to her.

"When designing Paige's outfit, I was drawn to her confidence and elegance. I knew I had to create something that captured how special she is — as a voice in a new generation of women's sports, elevating the game and embodying the kind of self-expression I've always stood for," Dapper Dan told Highsnobiety.

"When it be menswear or womenswear, it's all about the person behind it and the story they want to tell the world."

Paige's Dapper Dan outfit consists of a zippered track top and trousers. The top features a notable "DD" logo, which speaks to Dapper Dan's longtime love for logomania (recall his famous remixed Gucci pieces and his GAP collaboration).

The results? "It's streetwear with a dreamy, elevated edge — just like Paige," Dapper Dan tells Highsnobiety.

It's also western-ish, which is a nice touch considering Bueckers' new home in Dallas.

The entire set appears in light purple and rust orange, plucked from the catalog of a paint brand, which brought Bueckers and Dapper Dan together in the first place.

The purple shade is Sherwin-Williams' Radiant Lilac SW 0074, a.k.a its "Loneliest Color," launched last year under the creative direction of Dapper Dan.

Although it's reportedly Sherwin's least popular shade, Radiant Lilac really says "I'm here," loudly and proudly. It's perfect for Paige, as the young hooper and Highsnobiety cover alum has been making waves long before her WNBA debut.

And similar to women's sports, Radiant Lilac was also overlooked. Now, both are getting the recognition they deserve.

Bueckers 'fit looks good, for sure. But the message is deeper than the looks. Like her draft look, it's another moment to give women's basketball players their flowers, especially the next-generation icons like Paige.

"It's about celebration and empowerment," says Dapper Dan. "Women's basketball deserves that spotlight, and I'm happy to see it shine!"

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
