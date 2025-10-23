Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Warhol You Can Use to Tell Time

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches
Piaget
World-conquering artist Andy Warhol had many interests, including fine dining and professional wrestling. Warhol also happed to have a few favorite watches. Piaget's new “Collage” watch traces back to one of them.

Here, Piaget didn’t just reissue an archival piece. It used the watch to reflect Warhol’s anything-can-be-art approach.

Minimal yet unmistakably Piaget, the house's "Black Tie" timepiece — a curvaceous monochrome dress watch — became one of the brand’s most recognizable designs thanks to Warhol's cosign in the '70s, arguably only rivaled in popularity by the Polo. 

Decades later, Piaget brought the Black Tie back for its 150th anniversary, complete with customizable materials and a new name: the Piaget Andy Warhol.

The new Piaget Andy Warhol “Collage” edition makes the watch even rarer.

This watch is bigger than it looks — far from a pillow princess, its 45 mm cushion case feels monumental in a world where smaller square watches are back in style.

Yet the Piaget Warhol uses that space well, transforming its face into a work of art through a marquetry of colorful gemstones set against black onyx, a nod to Warhol’s own 1973 Piaget.

The rest of the watch is dressy business. The art sits inside an 18-carat gold case, held by a green leather strap Limited to 50 pieces and priced at $78,000, it feels more like an investment in a rare Warhol print than a watch.

The art and watch worlds are forever intertwined. Projects like Audemars Piguet’s KAWS pieces, MB&F’s Yinka Ilori collaboration, and Hublot’s lineup with Daniel Arsham and Takashi Murakami have long since ensured that artisanal artist timepieces are no longer a niche. 

But Piaget is one of the few companies that can point to a real-world, pre-hype sign-off from a household name. Now that's priceless.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
