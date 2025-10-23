A Warhol You Can Use to Tell Time

World-conquering artist Andy Warhol had many interests, including fine dining and professional wrestling. Warhol also happed to have a few favorite watches. Piaget's new “Collage” watch traces back to one of them.

Here, Piaget didn’t just reissue an archival piece. It used the watch to reflect Warhol’s anything-can-be-art approach.

Minimal yet unmistakably Piaget, the house's "Black Tie" timepiece — a curvaceous monochrome dress watch — became one of the brand’s most recognizable designs thanks to Warhol's cosign in the '70s, arguably only rivaled in popularity by the Polo.

Decades later, Piaget brought the Black Tie back for its 150th anniversary, complete with customizable materials and a new name: the Piaget Andy Warhol.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The new Piaget Andy Warhol “Collage” edition makes the watch even rarer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This watch is bigger than it looks — far from a pillow princess, its 45 mm cushion case feels monumental in a world where smaller square watches are back in style.

Yet the Piaget Warhol uses that space well, transforming its face into a work of art through a marquetry of colorful gemstones set against black onyx, a nod to Warhol’s own 1973 Piaget.

The rest of the watch is dressy business. The art sits inside an 18-carat gold case, held by a green leather strap Limited to 50 pieces and priced at $78,000, it feels more like an investment in a rare Warhol print than a watch.

The art and watch worlds are forever intertwined. Projects like Audemars Piguet’s KAWS pieces, MB&F’s Yinka Ilori collaboration, and Hublot’s lineup with Daniel Arsham and Takashi Murakami have long since ensured that artisanal artist timepieces are no longer a niche.

But Piaget is one of the few companies that can point to a real-world, pre-hype sign-off from a household name. Now that's priceless.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.