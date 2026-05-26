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adidas’ Phattest Sneaker Keeps It a Stack

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

They say no one is bigger than the program. They clearly didn't meet the Superstar Stack, which is easily the biggest Superstar sneaker to date.

Seriously, adidas literally blew up its famous model, puffing up its shape (and tongue) and slapping an extra sole on the bottom for some added height. The results? It's like the Superstar ST skate shoe but stacked.

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What's more, the adidas sneaker has a luxe construction to match its seriously big personality. The sportswear brand has decked it out in the finest leather for its introduction into the sneaker world.

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adidas' Superstar Stack arrives in two colorways: black and white. Both are now up for grabs on adidas UK's website for around $80.

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50-plus years in the game, the adidas Superstar continues to venture beyond its typical sneaker form. It's been a rugged boot, Italian dress shoe, and even a luxe mule before.

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The Superstar Stack still looks a lot like the classic sneaker, even keeping its signature shell toes. adidas just gassed it up a little, as the kids might say.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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