adidas’ Phattest Sneaker Keeps It a Stack

They say no one is bigger than the program. They clearly didn't meet the Superstar Stack, which is easily the biggest Superstar sneaker to date.

Seriously, adidas literally blew up its famous model, puffing up its shape (and tongue) and slapping an extra sole on the bottom for some added height. The results? It's like the Superstar ST skate shoe but stacked.

What's more, the adidas sneaker has a luxe construction to match its seriously big personality. The sportswear brand has decked it out in the finest leather for its introduction into the sneaker world.

adidas' Superstar Stack arrives in two colorways: black and white. Both are now up for grabs on adidas UK's website for around $80.

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50-plus years in the game, the adidas Superstar continues to venture beyond its typical sneaker form. It's been a rugged boot, Italian dress shoe, and even a luxe mule before.

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The Superstar Stack still looks a lot like the classic sneaker, even keeping its signature shell toes. adidas just gassed it up a little, as the kids might say.

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