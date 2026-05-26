The Raging Return of Nike’s Fieriest Jordan Sneaker

It's true, chat. Nike's iconic "Toro Bravo" Air Jordan 4 sneakers will make their red-hot return to the streets this year (sooner than you think, actually).

The "Toro Bravo" Jordan 4s originally released back in 2013, arriving as this super bold red take on the classic Jordan model. It borrowed its outfit from another iconic sneaker, the "Raging Bull" Jordan 5s, which debuted in 2009 and featured a similar "Fire Red" scheme.

Of course, they both played on the Chicago Bulls' unforgettable colors.

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2026 will mark the first revival of the "Toro Bravo" 4s, and Nike pretty much hits it on the nail. They look pretty much the same as they did 13 years ago (a good thing for those who missed out on the previous pairs).

It keeps all the classic touches like the smooth all-red nubuck uppers and Jumpman-branded heel. Fans can also count on AJ4 signatures like the mesh net and the soles supported by Nike Air.

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The "Toro Bravo" 4s are officially scheduled to return on May 30. They'll release through Nike's SNKRS app for $220.

The Air Jordan 4 has had stronger years, but it's really a classic that will never fade. This year alone has seen some pretty solid drops from "Brick" spins by Nigel Sylvester to pink denim makeovers.

Now, one of its most flaming-hot colorways is ready to bring the heat again.

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