Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Raging Return of Nike’s Fieriest Jordan Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's true, chat. Nike's iconic "Toro Bravo" Air Jordan 4 sneakers will make their red-hot return to the streets this year (sooner than you think, actually).

The "Toro Bravo" Jordan 4s originally released back in 2013, arriving as this super bold red take on the classic Jordan model. It borrowed its outfit from another iconic sneaker, the "Raging Bull" Jordan 5s, which debuted in 2009 and featured a similar "Fire Red" scheme.

Shop Jordan
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, they both played on the Chicago Bulls' unforgettable colors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

2026 will mark the first revival of the "Toro Bravo" 4s, and Nike pretty much hits it on the nail. They look pretty much the same as they did 13 years ago (a good thing for those who missed out on the previous pairs).

It keeps all the classic touches like the smooth all-red nubuck uppers and Jumpman-branded heel. Fans can also count on AJ4 signatures like the mesh net and the soles supported by Nike Air.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The "Toro Bravo" 4s are officially scheduled to return on May 30. They'll release through Nike's SNKRS app for $220.

The Air Jordan 4 has had stronger years, but it's really a classic that will never fade. This year alone has seen some pretty solid drops from "Brick" spins by Nigel Sylvester to pink denim makeovers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, one of its most flaming-hot colorways is ready to bring the heat again.

Shop Jordan

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Old Money? Nike’s Sharp Air Max Is Old Royalty
  • Nike's Gold-Plated LeBron 23 Is What Basketball "Dreams and Nightmares" Are Made Of
  • 2026's Best Sneaker Collaborations So Far
  • Nike’s ACG Air Max Boot Is Good. The Rugged Sneaker Spin-Off Is Even Better
  • Nike’s Crimson-Colored Air Max Is Crispy Clean
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s All-Pink Loafer Is Sugar-Sweet Summer Treat
  • adidas’ Phattest Sneaker Keeps It a Stack
  • The Raging Return of Nike’s Fieriest Jordan Sneaker
  • Old Money? Nike’s Sharp Air Max Is Old Royalty
  • One Good Shirt That's Formal & Informal
  • These Designers Prove “Made in China” is Anything But Cheap
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now