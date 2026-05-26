Old Money? Nike’s Sharp Air Max Is Old Royalty

We've heard of the term "old money." But Nike's newest Air Max model is even richer in spirit. It's an "Old Royal" sneaker.

The latest pairs arrive in this colorway called "Black/Old Royal." It sees the chunky-soled Air Max dressed in classic grey layers plus royal blue logos and Air Bubbles.

And honestly, that's pretty much it. No paisley "tattoos" or golden T90 outfit. Just a simple, clean, blue Air Max 95.

Then again, the famous Nike sneaker has never really had to do much to prove it's king of the family. Selling out 30 years later says it all.

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Indeed, the Air Max 95 sneaker continues to enjoy quite the reign. The model is still (basically) celebrating its 30th anniversary a year later, with Nike rolling out even hotter releases and collaborations after the milestone.

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The "Black/Old Royal" keeps up the streak, landing exclusively on Snipes' website for $190. It's joined by those equally crisp "Light Crimson" pairs.

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