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Old Money? Nike’s Sharp Air Max Is Old Royalty

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We've heard of the term "old money." But Nike's newest Air Max model is even richer in spirit. It's an "Old Royal" sneaker.

The latest pairs arrive in this colorway called "Black/Old Royal." It sees the chunky-soled Air Max dressed in classic grey layers plus royal blue logos and Air Bubbles.

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And honestly, that's pretty much it. No paisley "tattoos" or golden T90 outfit. Just a simple, clean, blue Air Max 95.

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Then again, the famous Nike sneaker has never really had to do much to prove it's king of the family. Selling out 30 years later says it all.

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Indeed, the Air Max 95 sneaker continues to enjoy quite the reign. The model is still (basically) celebrating its 30th anniversary a year later, with Nike rolling out even hotter releases and collaborations after the milestone.

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The "Black/Old Royal" keeps up the streak, landing exclusively on Snipes' website for $190. It's joined by those equally crisp "Light Crimson" pairs.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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