A Porsche 911 With the Spirit of the ‘70s & the Engineering of Today

Written by Tom Barker in Design
Porsche
You can probably tell that Porsche’s new 911 is ‘70s-inspired on account of its psychedelic interior, retro green color scheme, or its dated elongated 911 branding. But incase it isn't clear enough for you, the German car manufacturer stamped it on the side: In the centre of a big black circle, “70” is plastered on the side of the door. 

The limited-edition Porsce 911 Spirit 70 is the third car to come from the automotive company's “Heritage Design” line (previous editions taking cues from the ‘50s and ‘60s) created to pay tribute to bygone eras.

But for all their retro-looking features, these cars house cutting-edge engineering beneath the bonnet.

On the 911 Spirit 70, you get the same high-performance powertrain and chassis technology from the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive. There’s also the same high-voltage system, eTurbo, electric motor, and 3.6-liter flat-six engine developing a total system output of 532 hp and 449 lb.-ft. of torque. 

“Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history — and these vehicles go one step further. They show how we reinterpret historical design elements in a state-of-the-art sports car,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President of Style at Porsche, in a statement.

Limited to only 1,500 cars, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is expected to begin arriving in U.S. Porsche Centers in late summer 2025 costing $240,000. 

But you don’t only get en exclusive retro car for that money, there’s also an exclusive retro watch thrown into the mix: A Sport Chrono stopwatch in a matching color scheme. The shiny black pasha pattern on the watch's dial is taken from the seat centers while the white pointers and green digits match the car’s digital tachometer.

This retro-infused sports car arrives hot on the heels of Mercedes' launching a similarly green-hued, limited-edition, '80s-themed SUV. Clearly, the dated green color of my Grandma's bathroom is having a moment in the automotive world.

