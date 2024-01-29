Sign up to never miss a drop
The 2024 Macan Reflects Porsche's Fossil Fuel-Free Future

in CultureWords By Karen Fratti
The Porsche Macan has long been one of the brand’s best-selling cars since the model first put rubber on the road in 2015 thanks to its design and high-powered performance.

Now, it’s getting its first major makeover: for 2024 Porsche is launching the all-electric Macan 4 and Macan 4 Turbo, its second all-electric vehicle and the first attempt at taking one of its popular, preexisting models and plugging it in.

The overall result? A sleek, attractive SUV that may just change the landscape of the luxury EV market. Or, at least, the Porsche product line.

“Our aim is to offer the sportiest model in its segment with the all-electric Macan. In many ways, we are taking a very successful SUV to a new level,” Jörg Kerner, Porsche's Vice President of Product Line Macan, said in a statement.

He explained that the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo still guarantee high-speed performance, despite their new power source. The Macan 4 goes from 0-60 in just 4.9 seconds, while the Turbo takes only 3.1 seconds, and they can hit 136 and 161 mph on the road, respectively.

These two cars are also the first Macans with rear axle steering and two valve dampers and combined with all-wheel drive, the SUV still drives like a sports car for the Porsche consumer

“Thanks to its particularly sporty seat position and low center of gravity, as well as its impressive driving dynamics and steering precision, the new Macan delivers a real sports car feeling,” Kerner said.

The Macan 4 and Turbo are available to order now for a late 2024 delivery for $78,800 and $105,300, respectively, and a single motor base model should eventually hit the market. All Macans will be electric past 2026, says Porsche, meaning that the German automaker is doubling down on a fossil fuel-free future, using one of its most popular models as evidence of how strongly it believes in this gambit.

In a glass half-full kinda way, this could potentially both lower the price point and ultimately change the game for the all-electric, luxury vehicle market

The Macan 4 and Turbo share the same compact SUV design as models before it but the all-electric model will come in two new colors: “Provence,” a soft lavender previously reserved for its most recent Panamera model, and “Oak Green Metallic Neo” a play on its heritage “Oak Green” colorway.

This follows last year’s intro of “Rubystar Neo” highlighting Porsche’s commitment to updating its classics with new, modern features, whether it's an environmentally friendly battery or design that still makes heads turn on the highway. 

