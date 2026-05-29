adidas' Skate-Ready Sneaker Is Built for Scuffs and Scrapes

adidas does classic sneakers remarkably well; there’s no denying that. The everyday chuck on n’ go is its forté, and for good reason.​

Speaking of which, say hello to the Glenburn x Argentina x Thrasher.​

A terrace shoe to add to the German sportswear brand's never-ending catalogue of like-minded models. Luckily for us all, this one isn’t combatting Ozempic allegations.​

We’re used to adidas sneakers coming with a barely there sole. It got wind of the flat-soled sneaker and ran with it. Literally. The Glenburn x Argentina x Thrasher is a universally solid sneaker.​

adidas 1 / 3

Sporting the most inoffensive colorway, black and white, with little embellishments that make this its own beast, this collaboration feels like a nod to the past.​

Collaborating with a streetwise skater brand like Thrasher is what makes this sneaker cool. The logo addition at the back easily distinguishes this from your standard Handball Spezial. It’s not the first time the pair have come together to create some magic either. Back in 2020, the duo catapulted the Superstar ADV into a superstar.​

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This time it’s not alone, joined by Glenburn and Argentina. The saying about “too many cooks” obviously doesn’t apply here.​ The Glenburn x Argentina x Thrasher will be released for $85 on adidas’ website on June 1.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.