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adidas' Skate-Ready Sneaker Is Built for Scuffs and Scrapes

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

adidas does classic sneakers remarkably well; there’s no denying that. The everyday chuck on n’ go is its forté, and for good reason.​

Speaking of which, say hello to the Glenburn x Argentina x Thrasher.​

shop adidas

A terrace shoe to add to the German sportswear brand's never-ending catalogue of like-minded models. Luckily for us all, this one isn’t combatting Ozempic allegations.​

We’re used to adidas sneakers coming with a barely there sole. It got wind of the flat-soled sneaker and ran with it. Literally. The Glenburn x Argentina x Thrasher is a universally solid sneaker.​

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Sporting the most inoffensive colorway, black and white, with little embellishments that make this its own beast, this collaboration feels like a nod to the past.​

Collaborating with a streetwise skater brand like Thrasher is what makes this sneaker cool. The logo addition at the back easily distinguishes this from your standard Handball Spezial. It’s not the first time the pair have come together to create some magic either. Back in 2020, the duo catapulted the Superstar ADV into a superstar.​

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This time it’s not alone, joined by Glenburn and Argentina. The saying about “too many cooks” obviously doesn’t apply here.​ The Glenburn x Argentina x Thrasher will be released for $85 on adidas’ website on June 1.

shop Glenburn x Argentina x Thrasher
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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