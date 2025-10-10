Press Play On Our New Music Roundup

This week’s forecast is emotional introspection with a chance of scattered riffs. Our in-house audiophiles handpicked newly released tracks that define the moment...or at least the group chat.

This week, we’re tuning into what the latest wave of music is telling us: that nostalgia can evolve without repeating itself, girlhood remains ever complicated, and the best catharsis comes from a new Doechii feature. From Justine Skye’s daring new era to Still Blank’s grunge-coded riffs, consider this your sonic scroll through the state of sound right now.

"Airplane" - Diana Silvers

I’ve been eager to hear more from Diana. This song is a reflection of girlhood, where you’ve been and (the anxiety of) where you’re heading—with wary fingers crossed that fear won’t pass down to the following generation. How did we know so much as teenage girls, only to lose all that knowledge within 10 years? She writes in a diaristic style with simple prose…I fear she may have read my journal. - Sam Tracy

“Still Get Chanel” - Kodak Black ft. Chance the Rapper

This song is a welcome wave of nostalgia for long-term fans of Kodak and Chance. Chance’s verse feels like a reconnection to his roots with a more mature POV, like he’s found his middle ground. Kodak’s sound fits his current pattern of musical evolution and duality with nods to his past style, making the track a satisfying blend of old inspiration and new growth from both artists. - Elise Sullivan

"Demons" - Zlatan

Released as a single in anticipation of Symbol of Hope, and for good reason. Demons feel filled with contradictions as Qing Madi’s smooth refrains meet Zlatan’s more heavy-hitting bars. The two build off each other sonically, seamlessly, producing a ballad, or more aptly a lullaby, that feels well-suited for a late-night drive. - McKenzie Doyle

“Beat a B!tch Up” - Alemeda ft. Doechii

This track channels early 2000s pop energy with a sharper, unapologetic edge—call it "nice nasty vibes" for anyone tired of playing polite. Alemeda's stunning vocals anchor the defiant message while Doechii shapeshifts effortlessly, proving her chameleon-like versatility. It's an anthem for the misunderstood girls and gays, capturing that simmering energy beneath the polished baddie exterior. No sugarcoating, just refreshing directness and cathartic attitude. - Gavon Broomfield

“Die On This Hill” - Sienna Spiro

I just love Sienna’s voice so much. The track has a timeless quality that reminds me of older, classic love songs and gives me Adele vibes. The title drew me in, as it would typically represent standing firm on something you know is right. In this song, though, we see it used in a more emotional, ironic way—she’s holding onto a relationship she knows isn’t right. - Dana Davitt

“Problems” - Amber Mark

Amber continues to hit the proverbial mark with her latest release, capturing the essence of a modern-day breakup, exploring themes of failure, pursuing your passions, and lamenting over love that went wrong, all set to neo-soul production. Amber’s latest project is full of self-actualization anthems like this one, along with more casual bops that you can’t wait to throw on when you get a quiet moment alone. This is the perfect soundtrack for reminding yourself that you are who you think you are. - Evan Brown

"Toot It Up" - Big Boogie

Just in time for the cold weather, this song will be another trending sound, whether you're stuck inside alone or with someone else. With numerous bangers already under his belt, he might have just secured another one. The beat reminds me of the tall tee, “Chain Hang Low” era. A super fun and versatile track. - Jordan Quashie

“Made For Me” - GIGI

The song immediately felt like a hug from a warm summer night in LA. I’m a sucker for sappy R&B, and this one sounds timeless. It had me bopping my head and getting emotional all at once. - Eli Sethna

“Same Sun” - Still Blank

This track would fit perfectly in your favorite pro-skater video game from the mid-aughts. Grungy and melodically messy in all the right ways, “Same Sun” transports us back to a time when ripped jeans were counterculture symbols and MTV still dictated who was important. This kind of inspired alt-rock is feeding my current nostalgia phase. - Jason Meggyesy

“Yap” - Justine Skye

“Yap,” alongside “Oh Lala” and “Bitch in Ibiza,” completes Justine Skye’s holy (or unholy) trinity, cementing her rise in the electronic and house music scene. With this release, I feel like we’re witnessing the emancipation of Justine Skye…blonde tresses and all. You have our attention, and we're listening; now bless us with the full project sis. - Czar Van Gaal

“Eyes Closed” - Jisoo & Zayn

This track is an early entry in my top romance songs for the fall. It’s one of those tunes that you can’t escape; it honestly reminds me of the classic love songs I grew up on. I'm sure all the girls can relate to this one. - Alice Almeida

Stay tuned for more HS Staff selects