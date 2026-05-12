From adidas to Nike, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for both long-established as well as debut collaborations — like adidas x Y3 and Nike x Bluetile — alongside the arrival of yet another sneaker slash dress shoe hybrid...

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Adidas Tokyo W SFTM

adidas Originals TOKYO W SFTM Shoes $150 Buy at adidas

Release Date: May 15

Editor's Notes: The Tokyo might just be adidas’ next Samba. The brand is undefeated at the slender sneaker game, and this nylon version of one of their slimmest hits all the right notes once more. Lightweight, low-profile, and easy to wear, it lands in a versatile black skin, or a vivid blue for those who like a pop of color.

Adidas Y3 x Wales Bonner Field Lizzard Sneaker

Wales Bonner X adidas Y-3 The Field Lizzard 'Cream White Dark Brown' $395 Buy at END.

Release Date: May 13

Editor's Notes: Initially spotted on the runway, this triple-threat Y-3 x Wales Bonner pair comes with built-in star power. Whether styled with the full Wales Bonner look or worn as the centerpiece of a more casual getup, it’s the kind of sneaker that instantly elevates a 'fit.

Vans OTW X Julian Klincewicz Old Skool 36

Vans OTW by Vans X Julian Klincewicz Old Skool 36 $125 Buy at vans

Release Date: May 15

Editor's Notes: This ain't your average beat-up Old Skool. Julian Klincewicz takes the Vans staple and gives it just enough of an art-school glow-up to make it feel fresh again. Still skateable, still effortless, just with a little more “I know what I’m doing” energy.

Adidas Samba LX Freizeit SFTM

adidas Originals Samba LX Freizeit SFTM Shoes $180 Buy at adidas

Release Date: May 15

Editor's Notes: At first glance, it’s a Samba but look closer. The standout here is the chunkier sole unit, which subtly shifts the silhouette into something almost loafer- or derby adjacent. It’s a small tweak that makes a big difference, pushing this classic into dressier, fashion-forward territory.

Nike SB Dunk Low x Bluetile

Nike Nike SB Dunk Low x Bluetile $135 Buy at Kicks Crew

Release Date: May 12

Editor's Notes: Another Dunk? Yes. But here Bluetile delivers a sharper, more considered take that cuts through the noise, which is quite a flex and more than most can say of their releases these days.

New Balance Gator Run

Release Date: May 13

Editor's Notes: The Gator Run isn’t exactly new, but in this punchy yellow colorway, it feels refreshed. Call it playful, call it bold, either way it brings new energy to a silhouette that thrives on standing out.

Nike SHAI 001 Premium

Nike SHAI 001 Premium $150 Buy at Nike

Release Date: May 14

Editor's Notes: At first, the SHAI 001 feels almost alien but the more you sit with it, the more its high-fashion edge comes through. In a landscape dominated by safe, minimalist sneakers, this one dares to be fun, expressive, and just a little bit out there.



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