60 Years Later, Marshall & Jimi Hendrix Are Still Making Noise

In late 1966, Jimi Hendrix met Jim Marshall for the first time in London. Hendrix, then a wayward American rock star on the brink of breaking through with his newly formed band, The Experience, was searching for equipment that could keep pace with his unorthodox, distortion-heavy playing style.

The soon-to-be legend felt that most amplifiers lacked the proper volume and resonance that were characteristic of his emerging sound. Wanting something that could handle his overdriven tones, Hendrix took a meeting with the “Lord of Loud” at the recommendation of his drummer, Mitch Mitchell, who was a former student of Marshall.

Inside the original Marshall shop in Hanwell, West London, the initial conversation between the two pioneers ended with Hendrix placing an order for three 100-watt Super Lead stacks, paying full price in exchange for dedicated service wherever he was in the world. The rest, as they say, is history, with their kismet relationship helping cement both Hendrix and Marshall as two of the most defining names in music history.

Now, following 60 years of immeasurable influence, the hallowed pairing’s fated interaction has been memorialized, seeking to inspire an ascending generation of disruptors to live and create as boldly as Hendrix himself did.

Marshall, Marshall

For the commemorative moment, Marshall partnered with Janie Hendrix, sister of the renowned guitarist and president and CEO of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, to create a special series of Jimi-inspired brand favorite products. Available for purchase and preorder on May 12, the anniversary capsule includes a redesigned version of Marshall’s popular Acton III bluetooth speaker, a 1959 JMH Half Stack amp, and a limited-edition Fuzz Face® pedal, each infused with the unmistakable spirit of the musical icon.

“I think it’s beautiful, and it was a labor of love to work with Marshall to bring this to life,” Janie says of the 60th Anniversary release. “It’s my job to continue to educate people about Jimi’s life, so my hope is that he would be proud to see what he’s inspired in this collection.”

Taking cues from the late artist’s love for velvet, silver jewelry, and psychedelic motifs, the products boast a design that feels utterly Hendrix. Coated in crushed velvet and accented with a sleek silver control panel, purple LED lighting, and matching knobs, the exclusive speaker effortlessly articulates the musician’s visual language.

Moreover, the Acton speaker’s usual sounds and haptics have been replaced with recordings from four of Hendrix’ most famous tracks, most notably the remixed power-on sound featuring the opening chords of “Little Wing,” which plays as the speaker boots up. Taking visual cues from the compact sound system, the amp and pedal arrive with a similar hypnotic swirling design, bringing a balanced cohesion across the product drop.

Marshall, Marshall

“What's so exciting about this project is how we really start to bring Jimi’s legacy to the next generation,” says Christine Kennedy Grant, Marshall’s VP of Brand Marketing. “Ultimately, what Jim Marshall and Jimi cared about most was allowing people to feel the power of music.”

Extending the celebratory experience further, the Marshall team hosted an exclusive group of press in Seattle, Washington — Hendrix’ hometown — to further explore the depth behind the collaboration. Including a special tour of the Wild Blue Angel: Hendrix Abroad exhibition and a presentation of archival Hendrix pieces at the Museum of Pop Culture, both led by Janie and MoPop CEO Michele Smith, the group had the opportunity to dive deeper into the references and history that informed the honorary capsule.

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Highlighted by a first preview of the 60th Anniversary collection and an electrifying performance from musician Zach Person utilizing the revamped half stack, it’s clear that this partnership carries a significant weight in the Marshall catalog, serving as both a tribute and continuation of the enduring ethos of one of the greatest to ever pick up a guitar.

“[Jimi] is timeless,” Janie says. “His music crosses all genres and generations, and that’s reflected in the collection. Every detail is so well thought out, and it works for every kind of person. I’m excited to see how everything is received, and I’m already thinking about what else we can create with Marshall.”

Learn more about the Marshall x Hendrix 60th Anniversary collection at marshall.com.