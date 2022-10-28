Samsøe Samsøe Is the Epitome of Scandinavian Simplicity

Samsøe Samsøe is a label doing things its own way. After releasing its second collaboration with GORE-TEX earlier this month, the label this week reveals its new Pre-Spring 2023 collection: a range of lightweight outerwear, knits, legwear, and accessories that further refine the brand’s vision of exerting Scandinavian simplicity.

Since its inception — when the Samsøe brothers opened a small namesake jewelry shop in Copenhagen’s Latin Quarter in 1993, before expanding to apparel soon after — Samsøe Samsøe has delivered exactly what it promised: simplicity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the term “simple” can often be misconstrued as boring, a sense of luxury has also surrounded the brand too. Whether it’s thanks to its intricate designs, its attention to detail, or the way it's presented, Samsøe Samsøe has always retained a sense of opulence.

Samsøe Samsøe 1 / 4

For this to be achieved even through a transitional period for the brand in 2000 — one that saw the brothers’ departure and an acquisition by Peter Sextus and Per-Ulrik Andersen — is further testament to both the brand and its design team, and one that certainly shouldn’t be sniffed at.

Samsøe Samsøe 1 / 3

PS23 offers a timely reminder of where the brand is at today: it’s not trying to be anything it is not, nor is it attempting to deliver anything out of its realm, it’s merely doing what it does best — as it has for nearly 30 years.

Samsøe Samsøe 1 / 4

Where others may dabble in areas of interest, it could be argued that Samsøe Samsøe is fashion’s epitome of the mantra: “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

Well, if delivering everyday contemporary garments with a twist of Scandinavian simplicity at the forefront is their thing, then they’ve nailed it.