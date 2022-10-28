Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Samsøe Samsøe Is the Epitome of Scandinavian Simplicity

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Samsøe Samsøe
1 / 4

Samsøe Samsøe is a label doing things its own way. After releasing its second collaboration with GORE-TEX earlier this month, the label this week reveals its new Pre-Spring 2023 collection: a range of lightweight outerwear, knits, legwear, and accessories that further refine the brand’s vision of exerting Scandinavian simplicity.

Since its inception — when the Samsøe brothers opened a small namesake jewelry shop in Copenhagen’s Latin Quarter in 1993, before expanding to apparel soon after — Samsøe Samsøe has delivered exactly what it promised: simplicity.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While the term “simple” can often be misconstrued as boring, a sense of luxury has also surrounded the brand too. Whether it’s thanks to its intricate designs, its attention to detail, or the way it's presented, Samsøe Samsøe has always retained a sense of opulence.

Samsøe Samsøe
1 / 4

For this to be achieved even through a transitional period for the brand in 2000 — one that saw the brothers’ departure and an acquisition by Peter Sextus and Per-Ulrik Andersen — is further testament to both the brand and its design team, and one that certainly shouldn’t be sniffed at.

Samsøe Samsøe
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

PS23 offers a timely reminder of where the brand is at today: it’s not trying to be anything it is not, nor is it attempting to deliver anything out of its realm, it’s merely doing what it does best — as it has for nearly 30 years.

Samsøe Samsøe
1 / 4

Where others may dabble in areas of interest, it could be argued that Samsøe Samsøe is fashion’s epitome of the mantra: “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

Well, if delivering everyday contemporary garments with a twist of Scandinavian simplicity at the forefront is their thing, then they’ve nailed it.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Maison MargielaBeanie White
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
GmbHAli Rib Tank Top Black/Yellow
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Arnar Mar JonssonSkel Hooded Jacket Beige/Chocolate
$935.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now