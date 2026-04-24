The Sudden, Shoe-Free Return of Hender Scheme

Hender Scheme might’ve built its reputation as streetwear’s favorite leathermaker by recreating classic sneakers as vegetable-tanned leather shoes but the brand’s output goes way deeper. A few years ago, the Japanese label was doing wild stuff like dressing The North Face’s rugged backpacks in top-of-the-line leather and decking out Copenhagen design studio Frama’s stools and tables in, yes, leather.

Things have quietened down a little, though. There were last year’s G-Shock watches and upcycled Freitag bags mixed with Hender Scheme’s signature material but no big-name partnerships like those from years of yore. Then, like London buses, as the Brits like to say, two come along at once. Hender Scheme is back in a big(-ish) way.

First came dad hats. New Era’s classic baseball caps got the Hender Scheme treatment in a debut collaboration featuring veg-tanned leather stickers atop the brim. Add a matching leather strap to the back and, simple as that, a normal cap becomes a luxury cap.

It’d been a hot minute since Hender Scheme displayed its distinct leather alchemy on a quotidian product of this nature — Hender Scheme x Timberland was how long ago? Then, only two days later, Hender Scheme announced a BEAMS partnership.

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Though the Japanese mega-retailer has sold Hender Scheme for ages, the pair are partnering up for the first time to mark BEAMS' 50th anniversary in 2026, which feels a long time coming. BEAMS is a collaboration machine that pumps out everything — sneakers, alarm clocks, Speedos, exhibitions, camping gear, kids' bikes, more sneakers — and these two exist in a similar world of elevated menswear rooted in heritage cues and streetwear buzz, so you'd think they would've gotten together earlier.

Appropriately, Hender Scheme brought its accessories to BEAMS, updating its staple wallets and key holders in BEAMS’ trademark orange — no shoes here. The focus is on the nifty shapes and makes, rather than the shock value of seeing a classic sneaker reimagined in fleshy leather.

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In fact, there isn't a single shoe involved in either Hender Scheme's leather BEAMS accessories or New Era caps, which both arrived on April 25. Of course, Hender Scheme is still turning out clever shoes as part of its seasonal collections but that its return to form, of sorts, comes without a pair of kicks just goes to show how culture has shifted.

No need for all-leather Jordan 4s! Substance speaks louder than substance and the obvious artfulness of Hender Scheme's oeuvre speaks for itself.

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