Out Here on Satisfy's Ranch, Running Looks a Lot Like Cowboying (EXCLUSIVE)

The frame moves with runners’ pounding feet, shaky and close, tracing breath in cold air. Horses drift through the frame. Rocky Mountain dust catches the light. In The Ranch, a new short film by French running label Satisfy, athletes escape the formula of lap times to chart a new frontier in for the runners’ high.

“Everyone sees the race. The Ranch is what happens before,” Daniel Groh, Satisfy’s chief brand officer, tells Highsnobiety. “In a time when everything looks finished, we wanted to show the process. Unfiltered, imperfect, alive.”

The Ranch shows everything but the race. Shot by French outdoor filmmaker Douglas Guillot at Diamond Cross Ranch in Wyoming, the film follows Satisfy’s pro running team as they train off the grid. It’s about everything that happens around it, the campfire talks, the early starts, the miles between them.

A study of motion open space, where running becomes a ritual with the same wild, free spirit as the American cowboy.

Founded in Paris in 2015 by Brice Partouche, Satisfy built its name by blending performance with counterculture. Born of the skate and punk scenes, the brand treats running as community, not competition.

Its LSD (Long Slow Distance) runs, monthly gatherings held in cities around the world, invite runners to slow down, connect, and share the pleasure of getting active.

In The Ranch, the runner and the cowboy share the same instincts: solitude, repetition, and great, reliable gear. “I feel like everything is a bit dull right now,” says Pierre David, Satisfy’s art director. “Campaigns, images, stories.

Nothing really moves me anymore, especially when everything’s confined to such a small screen. There’s too much noise, not enough soul. With The Ranch, we wanted to bring meaning back, being out in nature, connecting with what’s real. [Find] me a kid who never dreamed of being a cowboy.”

That frontier spirit carries into The Ranch collection that’s available on Satisfy’s website. The FuzzFleece AD Long Tee has the comfort of a flannel but the dynamic breathability of Polartec Alpha Direct, which offers more temperature regulation than your average brushed cotton; the Justice Distance 2.5" Shorts are stripped to utility, light and fast for long miles; and the Rippy Modular Windbreaker, made from Italian ripstop nylon with removable sleeves, is as adaptive as it is tough.

The collection, like the film, is grounded in Americana references. Not just the Rockies or the plains of Jackson Hole but the pool halls and truck stops that orbit them. Printed on Satisfy’s proprietary and airy MothTech tees, find bald eagles, galloping horses, and biker insignias, symbols of the open road reimagined for a new kind of cowboy.

Pro runner Stian Dahl Sommerseth remembers that week in Wyoming vividly. “Meals and miles with people I’ve come to really know and love,” he says. “I want to go back.”

