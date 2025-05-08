It's Almost a Shame to Sweat In Satisfy’s Gorgeously Hand-Treated Gear

Satisfy's graphic tees look like streetwear but function like sweat gear. The whole point of the Satisfy Running project is to look as good as you feel, and it starts with that all-important base layer.

One of the key Satisfy staples is the MothTech T-shirt, organic cotton tees punctured with small holes strategically placed for maximum ventilation.

These functional holes are inspired by the moth holes often found in the vintage t-shirts that co-founder Brice Partouche once jogged in, hence the name. It’s function as fashion, a motif maintained by the latest round of MothTech updates available on Satisfy's website.

These include stylized branding in the vein of concert merch or varsity gear, with mineral tie-dye wash treatments that are almost too fresh for the trail.

It’s a smart mix of style and substance, maybe most obviously evinced by the tastefully camouflaged lightweight wool CloudMerino T‑shirt woven with durable Codura threads.

Then there’s the muscle tees cut with both a cropped length and naval-grazing fringe, a visual representation of Satisfy’s ethos: Make wildly cool gear that works wildly well. Functional gear with a human touch.

It may seem hard to imagine now, but there was a time when fashion and function seldom interacted. In fact, at one point, running gear was the antithesis of style: Utilitarian, practical, and in some instances, geriatric. But present-day running gear and style are almost synonymous, especially from a brand like Satisfy, which has been putting out sublime running gear for the better part of a decade.

Running's cool factor has boomed in recent years. Everyone on TikTok is either training for a marathon or just finished one, and run clubs have all but entirely dethroned dating apps as a romantic hookup spot. Trails and tracks have become fashion runways, and Satisfy is part of a bigger picture of style-focused athletic pursuits.

This shift also looks like HOKA making boardroom-ready loafers and adidas' Adizero Aruku sneaker becoming a full-bore fashion shoe (shout out Gunna!).

A throughline between all of these ventures, though, is that for all of the fashion-forward sprinklings going on, the functionality of these pieces never wavers.

Even the wildest Satisfy stuff carries a promise that its high-performance quality never wavers. Very Satisfy-ing indeed.