Wimbledon Dress Code? Shakira Doesn't Know Her

Wimbledon dress code? Shakira follows her own rules.

For Wimbledon 2023, Shakira showed up wearing a Moschino Jeans trompe l'oeil denim shirt and an exposed bra to match, which she paired with a white Mugler bag and color-coordinated Carrera FLAGLAB 14 shades.

It's a pretty cool look typical of Shakira's funky style — in the past the singer has successfully mastered the art of mixing high and low, like when she paired Bottega Veneta with Supreme. But OG Wimbledon heads are up in arms over Shakira's look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Wimbledon's official Instagram account shared photos of a seemingly unbothered Shakira and her even more carefree ensemble to page and Wimbledon followers immediately sounded off in the comments about Shakira's denim 'fit. And they were not happy.

"Completely inappropriate attire for this event," one commenter said. "And just like that... Wimbledon standard lowered," another moaned. "She could have dressed as a normal person for once."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Actually, that's what Shakira did. A "denim" one-piece that covers most of her body? That is normal by Shakira standards. If it bother

What, would you rather Shakira wear her 3D "NO" coat or leather chaps to Wimbledon?

To be clear, there are strict clothing rules and regulations in place for Wimbledon-attending tennis players, which have been dubbed controversial over the years due to their rigidity, which leaves some players out in the cold.

However, there aren't any really any specific dress codes for the match spectators.

https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/emma-corrin-wimbledon-outfit/

Well, maybe just one: official rules for entering the Wimbledon grounds state that one can't wear clothing featuring offensive or political messages.

Other than that, smart dressing — like the tailored Ralph Lauren suits, sophisticated dresses, and oxford shirts you've probably spotted on your faves — is encouraged but not necessarily enforced.

But the crowd nearly always shows up in their Sunday's Best each year, making semi-formal Wimbledon attire something of an unspoken dress code.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

No official dress code for the audience means the She Wolf is going to She Wolf. Sorry haters, Shakira can still wear whatever she wants and look this good doing it. Slay.