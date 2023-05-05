Supreme, Shrek, and Shakira Is a Triple Treat

Five months into the year (five!?), how's your 2023 bingo card looking? So far, it's certainly delivered on surprises, both pleasant and unwelcome, making it another predictably unpredictable ride. Don't take a breath just yet, though; Shakira is wearing a Supreme Shrek tee.

Shakira has been having a moment recently. Unfortunately, not for the best reasons. After somewhat of a quiet period following her Super Bowl performance alongside Jennifer Lopez in 2020, Shakira was forced back into the spotlight, detailing her split for 12-year partner and father of her children, ex-professional footballer Gerard Piqué.

What followed would be months of a very public fallout, coming to a head with Shakira's explosive single "BZRP Music Session #53," in which she aired out her ex's betrayal and the name of his new partner. Yikes.

Living up to her She Wolf persona, Shakira has ridden the wave of public support she's received following the split to reclaim her happiness, announcing that she and her children would be moving from Barcelona to Miami.

While this new chapter certainly has her sharing a smile, we'd attend much of that joy to the playful purple 'fit that she's been seen sporting.

The perfect addition to any 2023 bingo card, Shakira was seen with a beaming expression wearing the FW21 Supreme Shrek tee – a tee that'll make even the sourest faces break into smiles.

Appearing in purple, the Shrek-loving tee was paired with matching sunglasses, a Bottega Venetta Small Loop Camera Bag in "Parakeet," cuffed denim joggers and some super high platform kicks – how said the perfect 'fit doesn't exist, eh?