Even Shakira's Stealth Mode Is Hard to Miss

Even lowkey Shakira is hard to miss (and resist).

The musician recently grabbed dinner with some friends in Malibu, stepping out in a lowkey, all-black look that still managed to grab our attention.

For her ensemble, Shakira wore an oversized Balenciaga graphic tee paired with baggy trousers. And on foot, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer donned a pair of massive Converse-like shoes equipped with a hulking platform.

Converse's shoes have gotten pretty big in the past few years (the Run Star Hike, Run Star Motion, *those* Chuck Taylor heels, and so on). But nothing as thick as Shakira's steppers...well, yet.

Shakira wore a similar super-elevated shoes previously, and they appear to hail from R13. Indeed, the Rihanna-approved brand has a pair of towering Converse-esque shoes, often flaunting extra-thick bases that should come with an "ankles beware" warning.

But hey, Shakira is braving and wearing them — and she wears them well.

In true Shakira fashion, the singer completed her stealthy look with big black shades, matching the rest of her outfit.

Shakira almost always tops off her head-turning looks with statement shades. Examples? She wore a pair of cool purple sunnies during her stylish marriage of Supreme Shrek and Bottega Veneta.

And for her debated Wimbledon outfit (which didn't break any rules, actually), Miss "She Wolf" gave us all the drama in huge blue face shields. Oh, what a dream it'd be to see to Shakira's sunglasses collection.

Big shades, Balenciaga, and huge Chuck Taylor-level shoes? Even when keeping things lowkey, we see you, Shakira. Slay!