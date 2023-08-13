Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even Shakira's Stealth Mode Is Hard to Miss

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Even lowkey Shakira is hard to miss (and resist).

The musician recently grabbed dinner with some friends in Malibu, stepping out in a lowkey, all-black look that still managed to grab our attention.

For her ensemble, Shakira wore an oversized Balenciaga graphic tee paired with baggy trousers. And on foot, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer donned a pair of massive Converse-like shoes equipped with a hulking platform.

Converse's shoes have gotten pretty big in the past few years (the Run Star Hike, Run Star Motion, *those* Chuck Taylor heels, and so on). But nothing as thick as Shakira's steppers...well, yet.

Shakira wore a similar super-elevated shoes previously, and they appear to hail from R13. Indeed, the Rihanna-approved brand has a pair of towering Converse-esque shoes, often flaunting extra-thick bases that should come with an "ankles beware" warning.

But hey, Shakira is braving and wearing them — and she wears them well.

In true Shakira fashion, the singer completed her stealthy look with big black shades, matching the rest of her outfit.

Shakira almost always tops off her head-turning looks with statement shades. Examples? She wore a pair of cool purple sunnies during her stylish marriage of Supreme Shrek and Bottega Veneta.

And for her debated Wimbledon outfit (which didn't break any rules, actually), Miss "She Wolf" gave us all the drama in huge blue face shields. Oh, what a dream it'd be to see to Shakira's sunglasses collection.

Big shades, Balenciaga, and huge Chuck Taylor-level shoes? Even when keeping things lowkey, we see you, Shakira. Slay!

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Addison Rae Is Dressing Like She Raided Dad's Closet

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Bottega Veneta's Socks Are Made of Leather

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Justin Bieber Is Fashion's Final Dirtbag

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is This Our First Look at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton?

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking This Good?

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Fear Funky Patterns, Says BEAMS PLUS FW23

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pilates up Top, Jazzercise Below? Only Addison Rae

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Shakira's Stealth Mode Is Hard to Miss

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Sandy Liang x Baggu Is Backkk (But Not for Long)

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    JJJJound & Reebok's Black Sneaker Collab Is Actually Exciting!

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    There’s More to Athens Kallithea FC Than Just Nice Kits

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023