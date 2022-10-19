Two Steppin' Through Fall in Slam Jam x Dr. Martens

Brand: Slam Jam x Dr. Martens

Model: 1461

Release Date: October 20

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Slam Jam

Editor's Notes: Slam Jam is pushing forward at full speed with the expansion of its footwear arsenal. To ensure it does so successfully, with style and grace, it's enlisted a carefully curated selection of collaborators to give weight to its stride.

First, it locked onto Vibram. Connecting for the first time, the two delivered their debut project with a hybrid boot that flew off shelves at great speed, putting Slam Jam in pole position for its further endeavors.

Although this product launch came mere weeks ago, there's no rest for the wicked. Next in line? A first-time collaboration with Dr. Martens.

Every footwear arsenal worth its weight should include a DMs collaboration. I don't make the rules. With a portfolio that boasts everyone from Raf Simmons to BAPE, UNDERCOVER, Rick Owens, A-COLD-WALL, and plenty more, you'd be missing a trick not to get into the mix with the British subcultural icon.

Slam Jam's efforts are a masterclass in subtlty, reworking the classic 1461 shoe with intricate details that maintain the integrity of the original while offering something elegant and new.

The timeless three-eye keeps a smooth black leather profile yet features molded vamps and sidewalls in homage to protective footwear. These updated details are highlighted with reflective elements and rope-like laces.