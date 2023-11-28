Big Boot Season Is Here

After a wildly hot summer, the arrival of a sub-zero winter is not particularly welcome. But the wardrobe shift does offer us the chance to dust off our favorite outerwear and start layering again — silver linings, right?

We’re starting off the season on the right foot, with a selection of our favorite winter boots.

You might be thinking that winter boots are a bit extreme if you don’t live in a place expecting abundant snowfall, and you're probably right. But there's no such thing as being too prepared in the winter and the selection below proves that bulky boots aren't only a practical choice — they can look the part too.

From Moon Boot to Maison Margiela, there's a range of brands getting in on the big boot action so you should have no trouble finding a pair to suit your wardrobe.

Shop the Best Winter Boots Below

Moon Boot Mtrack Low Nylon Boots

Mtrack Low Nylon Boots $250 MOON BOOT Buy at Highsnobiety

Moon Boot's Icon model is arguably the most famous big padded boot in existence. However, it has a whole range of puffy footwear to pick from including this hiking boot/sneaker hybrid. The shoe is made to withstand bad weather, arriving with a water-repellent membrane, fully sealed seams, and a rubber tread outsole designed to ensure optimal grip.

Moncler Larue leather Chelsea boots

Larue leather Chelsea boots $795 Moncler Buy at Matches

Moncler knows how to make luxurious clothing for cold weather (just take a look at its highly popular puffer jackets) and it's used its expertise to make a utilitarian Chelsea boot. The Italian-made, leather boot includes a lugged rubber sole designed to stop you from slipping in wet and icy conditions.

HOKA Tor Ultra Hi

Tor Ultra Hi $265 HOKA Buy at Highsnobiety

One of HOKA's most popular models, the Tor Ultra is also one of the French brand's most practical. The rugged hiking boot comes with a GORE-TEX bootie and a Vibram Megarip outsole, a powerful combination for a pair of outdoor shoes.

Diemme Roccia Vet Canvas Hiking Boots

Roccia Vet Canvas Hiking Boots $406 Diemme Buy at Matches

This style of old-school hiking/walking boot has been gaining traction recently and Diemme creates some of the best around. The Italian label offers a vast range of rugged footwear with classic metal lace hooks.

Timberland 6 Inch Premium Boot

6 Inch Premium Boot $180 Timberland Buy at Highsnobiety

The iconic 6 Inch Boot from Timberland has gotten so popular recently, that people have started wearing them with shorts. Made famous by '90s hip-hop artists, the model began as a workwear shoe and remains a functional footwear option to this day.

Maison Margiela Tabi Rain Boot

Tabi Rain Boot $980 Maison Margiela Buy at Highsnobiety

Yep, Tabi welly boots are a thing now. The divisive tabi split toe has been added to a pair of knee-high, waterproof wellies made from rubber with a cleated sole so that you can get some traction on wet, slippy surfaces.

Burberry Shearling Creeper Boots

Shearling Creeper Boots $1550 Burberry Buy at ssense

Burberry's latest collection comes with a vast selection of creeper boots made winter-appropriate through fluffy shearling linings to keep your feet nice and toasty.

The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Down Bootie

Soukuu Down Bootie $220 The North Face x UNDERCOVER Buy at Highsnobiety

The North Face makes some of the most widely-recognized puffer jackets there are. This shoe, from The North Face and UNDERCOVER's first collection, uses the same 'Cloud Down' construction you'll find in its outerwear to create puffer boots. Made with water-repellent fabrics and a Vibram outsole, these shoes have the type of functionality that's made The North Face a leading outdoor brand.

Bottega Veneta Snap Ankle Boots

Snap Ankle Boots $990 Bottega Veneta Buy at ssense

At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking these are a pair of UGG boots. However, once you take a closer look and take in the shearling calfskin, sporty rubber outsole, and subtle Bottega Veneta branding at the back, you realize it's a far more luxe footwear proposition.

Salomon Quest 4D GTX Advanced

Quest 4D GTX Advanced $275 Salomon Buy at Highsnobiety

These beefy Salomon sneakers aren't a far cry away from being an all-out combat boot. The weatherproof shoe boasts a GORE-TEX construction, Contagrip rubber outsole, and rubber toe cap for protection against whatever the great outdoors might throw your way.

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal

Few boots are more iconic than Dr. Martens' 1460. A shoe steeped in history, this latest version of the shoe comes with a distressed, oil-finished leather upper which attaches to the sole through Dr Martens' signature yellow stitching.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Boots

Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Boots $170 UGG Buy at Luisaviaroma

UGG's classic boot has been given a faux-shearling upgrade because fluffy fabrics make for cozy footwear. These might not be the best in wet, muddy weather but they certainly are a lot of fun.

