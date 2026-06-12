The 'Obsession' Director’s True Obsession: Fancy Glasses

You expect famous actors to be stylish. But film directors? The folks who orchestrate blockbusters from behind the scenes? Hit or miss.

Yes, presumably because they're so focused on all aspects of their project, film directors tend to favor a more muted style in comparison to their extroverted acting counterparts. But not always. Breakout Hollywood director Curry Barker is the exception that proves the rule.

The 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-director whose new film, Obsession, shocked Hollywood by becoming the top-grossing festival acquisition ever by generating $225.5 million globally, has some pretty wild taste. At least, when it comes to glasses.

Or, as he prefers to call them, “jewelry for the face.” Clothingwise, Barker keeps it simple but when it comes to sunglasses, he pulls out all the stops. This is nerdy stuff and Barker is clearly well-versed.

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Barker is especially fond of the exquisite glasses produced by buzzy upscale imprint Jacques Marie Mage.

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The young director has been spotted flexing a host of hits from the luxury label, from $1,100+ gold shades to super thick acetates with equal zeal. But he's also keen to rep pricey specs from T HENRI, whose signature oversized eyewear rarely retails for less than four figures, with prices going as high as $11,440 for one 18-karat gold pair, and every pair releases in small runs normally under 200 units (another similarity shared by both brands).

These are the kinds of specialist makers only an eyewear obsessive would care to collect.

It’s not just the upstarts that’ve caught Barker’s eye (literally). He proves that he’s an eyewear aficionado by respecting the classics, like DITA’s inimitable $600+ Flight.006 chunksters. He’s got every base covered.

When Barker recently admitted to having an obsession with glasses, he clearly wasn’t lying.

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