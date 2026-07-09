Nike's High-Powered Shox Sneaker Just Played the Clueless Card

Nike’s Shox line has been a reliable stomper since its release. Those tunnels holding you up have always been paired with sleek, equally moody colorways. Now the shoe is having some fun.

Enter the “Clueless” version. Yes, you read that right.

Taking inspiration from Cher Horowitz's instantly recognizable yellow check suit (you know the one) the Shox TL swaps its usual dark palette for one of the most iconic looks in '90s cinema. Draping the futuristic silhouette in black, white and yellow checks shouldn't work nearly as well as it does, but somehow it's a perfect match.

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The Shox TL has never been a subtle sneaker. Between its unmistakable sole unit and streamlined shape, it already knows how to command attention.

This time, it's just doing it with a little more personality. Whether you're here for the nostalgia or just the checks, this might be the most fun the Shox TL has had in years. Believe it or not, this isn't Nike's only Clueless inspired sneaker release, the AF1 got a fetch-worthy refresh too .

Fashion has spent years borrowing from Clueless, so it was only a matter of time before sneakers got on board too.

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