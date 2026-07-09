Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's High-Powered Shox Sneaker Just Played the Clueless Card

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Shox line has been a reliable stomper since its release. Those tunnels holding you up have always been paired with sleek, equally moody colorways. Now the shoe is having some fun.

Enter the “Clueless” version. Yes, you read that right.

shop nike shox tl

Taking inspiration from Cher Horowitz's instantly recognizable yellow check suit (you know the one) the Shox TL swaps its usual dark palette for one of the most iconic looks in '90s cinema. Draping the futuristic silhouette in black, white and yellow checks shouldn't work nearly as well as it does, but somehow it's a perfect match.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
NIKE
1 / 3

The Shox TL has never been a subtle sneaker. Between its unmistakable sole unit and streamlined shape, it already knows how to command attention. 

This time, it's just doing it with a little more personality. Whether you're here for the nostalgia or just the checks, this might be the most fun the Shox TL has had in years. Believe it or not, this isn't Nike's only Clueless inspired sneaker release, the AF1 got a fetch-worthy refresh too .

Fashion has spent years borrowing from Clueless, so it was only a matter of time before sneakers got on board too. 

shop nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Techy Summer Slip-On Is Winning the Mule Wars
  • Nike Made a Tasteful Tactical Stomper Out of the Air Force 1
  • Nike’s Skate-Ready Tennis Sneaker Is Almost Too Nice to Shred
  • Nike’s Retro Runner Proves Military Black Is Still the Strongest Move
  • Nike’s Flyest Slipper Sneaker Is a Laceless Gem
What To Read Next
  • Nike's High-Powered Shox Sneaker Just Played the Clueless Card
  • This Is How to Actually Dress For Summer
  • Andrés Reisinger Talks Design For Breakfast At W Florence
  • Did Wales Bonner Just Make a Vans Sneaker?
  • adidas’ Sleek and Speedy Sneaker Goes Into Stealth Mode
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now