A Japanese Designer Is Behind The North Face's Genius Backpack-Jacket

The North Face returns with a new Urban Exploration collection for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, designed by meanswhile founder Naohiro Fujisaki.

The first-time collab between the Japanese designer and the famous outdoor brand doesn't disappoint. It immediately kicks off with a bang: a hybrid jacket that's also a backpack.

The collaborative backpack jacket is exactly how it sounds. It's a three-layer waterproof jacket with a bag attached to the backside. And if you don't feel like being the bag, you can remove it, and both pieces still function on their own. Regardless, your sneakers will have something stylish to travel in during the next city adventure.

Additionally, the North Face Urban Exploration collection includes some tops and Active Wind jackets with patchwork shoulder and sleeve details.

The jackets feature these silky lace-up details on the collar, reminiscent of ballet shoe straps. It's like a new take on the ballet trend, TNF x Fujisaki style, that is.

The collection's campaign even showcases models in leg warmers, further leaning into the ballerina aesthetic. It's a dance with nature if you will.

No ballet sneakers, though. But the brands offer classic hiking shoes, plus a few more goodies like a tiny TNF-branded shoulder bag, a City skirt crafted with weatherproof protection, and a fresh take on The North Face's signature Himalayan suit.

Fujisaki is known for seeing "clothes as a tool," designing technical garments that are actually wearable. Honestly, The North Face is pretty much on the same wave, possessing the most iconic outdoor gear that's transcended beyond the summits. The North Face's linkups with labels like Cecilie Bahsen and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS and the expansion of its product categories have turned it into a legit fashion brand.

I say all that to say that Fujisaki and the North Face are the perfect match, and their collab is proof.

Fujisaki's The North Face collection is expected to launch soon at select TNF stores, except for Japan and South Korea, unfortunately.

But this won't be the last we hear from the two minds, it seems. Judging by the TNF pieces featured in meanswhile's FW25 presentation, another collab is expected for the cooler season.

