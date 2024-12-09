Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
What Else Would You Expect From SKIMS x The North Face?

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The North Face and SKIMS debut collaboration is exactly what I’d expect from a ski-wear collection by Kim Kardashian’s brand. And just to be clear, that’s a good thing.

Kim K’s SKIMS label has built an instantly recognizable design language, something every brand could hope to achieve. Its neutral-toned, skin-tight, oftentimes viral clothing has a distinct look that embodies everything about the SKIMS brand in a single glance. 

Now, SKIMS has successfully translated that look onto technical apparel made by leading outdoorwear label The North Face.

Revealed through photographs of ski boot-clad models perched on the side of a snowy mountainscape — The North Face’s natural environment — the collection comes in three signature SKIMS hues: light tan, caramel brown, and black. Very YEEZY, as plenty of folks have commented on social media.

The aforementioned models wear one of the signature SKIMS colors from head to toe, serving a full SKIMS x TNF moment. It's balaclava over a cropped puffer jacket over a skin-tight bodysuit and matching gloves over matching ski boots, because this is a skiwear collection after all. 

The full collection is arriving at select retailers on December 10, including the Highsnobiety Shop (be sure to download our iOS app for first dibs on everything that’s dropping). 

As with anything from The North Face, you can expect even SKIMS' color-conscious gear to be of help when hurtling down the side of a mountain.

"At The North Face, we always put innovation and functionality first, the collaboration space is no exception,” said David Whetstone, director of collaborations and energy at The North Face, in a statement.

“With Skims, we maintained best-in-class constructions and materials and this collaboration came about from a mutual admiration. The North Face is constantly inspired by innovative brands that are driving culture like Skims, and this limited-edition collection draws on the core strengths of each brand.”

Especially since Kim Kardashian herself is a keen skier, you can bet on this being more than just fashion-oriented outdoor gear — it will be engineered to be fully functional when traversing snowy mountain slopes, all while making you look like a YEEZY — er, SKIMS model.

