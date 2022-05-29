Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
thisisneverthat's Love of New Balance Continues on the 1906R

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Over the last few years, New Balance has amassed one of the industry's most expansive collaborative catalogs that have come to include leading names across fashion, retail, and lifestyle.

Much like its competitors in Nike and adidas, its net has been cast wide, although nothing that's stuck has felt out of place. Where curation is concerned, it's unsurprising that it's found so much contemporary success and looks poised to see this success continue for many years to come.

While previous projects have included everyone from The Basement to WTAPS, ALD, JJJJound, Todd Snyder, and Paperboy, to name a few, Teddy Santis' positioning at the helm of the brand as Creative Director has ensured a very bright future ahead.

For now, we're all waiting for bated breath week-on-week as we look to see which of Santis' many pairs of 990s will be next to touch the market, but that doesn't mean there isn't more to be desired outside of the mainline.

One such pair worthy of note is thisisneverthat's latest effort, which comes as the latest release in a long line of New Balance collaborations. In the past, the duo has worked on the 860 V2, 2002R, and 827, but now it's the 1906R that takes center stage.

Taking on a truly vintage sportswear aesthetic, the sneaker comes dressed in deep, washed-out silver and grey tones, with faded and bleached treatment effects appearing across the upper.

To complete this weather appearance, a deep vintaged-washed yellow has been applied to the midsole, creating a finish that Balenciaga would be proud of.

For now, there's no official release information, so stay tuned here for further updates as they come.

