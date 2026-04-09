The Honda Civic of Hiking Shoes Has Never Looked Better (EXCLUSIVE)

The trails have long since become the unofficial playground for high-performance hiking shoes, praised for both their functional prowess and stylistic intrigue. Now Merrell’s best-selling Moab 3 hiking shoe is coming back with an oat-hued trail shoe to remind everyone why it can’t stay on the shelves for too long.

Khaki, a South Korean apparel brand, is known for reimagining American style staples through functional pieces, inspired by the great outdoors.

So it just makes sense that the Merrell Moab 3 is Khaki’s latest muse.

Already a GOATed hiking shoe, the Moab 3’s oat-hued makeover, complete with blueberry style accents, changes the vibe of the shoe completely. For the first time ever the style of the shoe is taking precedent. At least at a glance.

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Dubbed the Honda Civic of the trail shoe world for its durability, unassuming design and versatility, the Moab 3 exists as a humble trail shoe that can be relied on without too much fuss or any frills to speak of.

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But with the help of Khaki, the Moab is getting a bit flyer through a new colorway that almost looks too good for the trails. In that sense, the Khaki x Merrell Moab 3 is more of a Honda Accord. A smidge more aesthetically pleasing than a Civic but the undercarriage is more or less the same.

See, the Merrell Moab 3 has all of the fixings required of a good trail shoe. High-traction Vibram outsole? Check. Shock-absorbing Merrell air cushion? Yup, that's there. But it also has delectable leather paneling, interloped with blue curved segments that bolster the shoe's high style profile. Available on the Merrell website for $140, this shoe has surpassed its peers in terms of general popularity and now it’s coming for the fashion lovers as well.

In fact, the style component of the Merrell Moab 3 is a big part of the reason this shoe has become so popular. In fact, the shoe is so beloved, over 25 million pairs of the Moab 3 have been sold, making it one of the best-selling hiking shoes of all time, though that’s still a result of its technical capabilities. But still, this is a multi-platinum hiking sneaker we’re talking about here.

To level set a bit, it is obviously not just aspirational free soloers buying up these trail shoes. Swaggy shoe enthusiasts can't get enough of these durable darlings either.

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The Merrell Moab's appeal is so far-reaching, in fact, that there might be more of these runners on flat land than the rocky terrains it was designed for. Ok so that’s a reach. This is still a trail shoe above all else. But this handsome Khaki iteration is so fly that it creates quite the stylistic dissonance.

Because let's be so for real, these shoes weren't made for weekend matcha runs, but because these shoes are so stylish, it's only natural that more and more people will want to get in on the action. Hikers and otherwise. But that's not a bad thing. Maximum reach is a net positive, from Runyan Canyon to Soho sample sales, hiking shoes find a home in just about any setting.

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