Next Up on Teddy Santis’ New Balance Agenda: The “Rain Cloud” 990v3s

Brand: New Balance (but make it by Teddy Santis)

Model: MADE in USA 990v3

Release Date: May 26

Price: $209.99

Buy: New Balance's online store

Editor’s Notes: In April, Teddy Santis issued his first New Balance MADE in USA collection of sneakers and apparel as the division's newest creative director. As expected with the man behind Aimé Leon Dore's solid New Balance collabs, the sneakers sold out rather quickly. However, clothing is still surprisingly lingering on New Balance's webstore.

Of course, Santis is far from done in his latest role at New Balance. In fact, he's on his DJ Khaled wave, gearing up to drop "another one", sneaker-wise, that is.

For the latest Santis-led MADE in USA drop, New Balance is dropping a 990v3 sneaker, this time in the "Rain Cloud" colorway — the color scheme which most recently appeared in the Boston-based brand's highly-sought-after New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Naturally, the New Balance 990v3 "Rain Cloud" follows the vibe of ALD's New Balance sneaker collabs, embodying a minimalist design approach with choice materials and muted hues.

The "Rain Cloud" 990v3s boasts a grained leather and mesh combo on the upper, premium suede insole, and the familiar waffle tongue, all of which rests upon upon a strategically yellowing ENCAP midsole.

It's no secret Santis also enjoys the intentionally-aged look, having incorporated the design element in the recent ALD 650Rs and 550s (by the way, are we going to ever see the 550s?).

Like the sneakers from Santis' inaugural MADE in USA drop, the "Rain Cloud" 990v3s also appeared in his New Balance teaser back in March.

Judging by the lineup, Santis has plenty more in store for New Balance MADE in USA imprint, and we're just getting started.

But for now, let's prepare for the next phase of Teddy Santis' New Balance reign. If the 990v3 "Rain Cloud" sneakers follow in the footsteps of his first MADE in USA sneakers rollout, then they're sold out already.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.