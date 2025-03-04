Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans Made Skate-Worthy... Leather Flip Flops?

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Wait a second. Vans made flip-flops that are...thrash-able?

Well, let me start by saying....Vans or not, skating in flip-flops isn't a safe move. But it's worth pointing out that Vans MTE Soft Top sandals indeed feature the same classic fixings found in its iconic skate shoes.

For instance, the Vans flip-flops come with that familiar waffle-patterned outsole known to be good for gripping skateboards. The sandals are also crafted with the brand's signature UltraCush foam, bringing the utmost comfort to the foot (the same material is used in its skate shoes, too).

Vans' flip flops aren't the first non-typical shoes from the brand to be made into "skate shoes" of sorts. The brand has delivered slip-on mules, exotic boat shoes, and even Mary Janes, each designed with shred-worthy details like its regular skate models.

To me, the Vans' MTE Soft-Top Sandal seems more of a post-skate shoe, like the Premium LX Mule, something more chill but still supportive to slip into after a session — or even "surfin' up" at the beach.

Regardless of which vibe calls for Vans flip-flops, fans can find the MTE Soft-Top sandals on Vans' website right now for just $35 in classic brown and black colorways.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
