Vans Put Pretty Pleats on Its Flattest Mary Jane Sneaker

Pleated Vans Mary Janes? Yes, please. Better yet, pleats, please.

To be clear, this isn't a collaboration with Issey Miyake's dedicated brand of specially pleated clothes. And although that would be a dream come true, Vans pleated up these Mary Janes all on its own.

Specifically, the brand put pretty pleats and crisp leather on the Mary Jane Super Lowpro, the brand's flattest Mary Janes yet. It still keeps its signature straps and super-thin soles. But now, it's extra stylish, if not the most stylish Mary Jane sneaker in the Vans collection.

Vans' Super Lowpro series kicked off with a slim sneaker inspired by the brand's original Serio Style 84 running shoe. It has since welcomed other new faces like a sneaker-mule style and a Prada-flavored Collapse model. Of course, the Mary Jane is the cutest of them all.

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The Mary Jane Super Lowpro brings a ballet-level charm to the family of super-flat models. She's indeed quite the looker, having received some rather luxurious takes. For example, one of the first versions featured buttery leather with ornate stitching, all dressed in equally pretty color schemes.

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Now, it's pleated perfection.

The newest Vans Mary Jane Super Lowpro sneaker is available on Extra Butter's website in black and white colorways, retailing for $110.

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