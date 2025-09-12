Skate Shoes Built for an Apocalyptic Winter

Cold weather? No problem for the Vans Sk8-Hi.

The California skate icon has been winterized into a boot that laughs at slush. The Sk8-Hi Waterproof Insulated is a sneaker that swaps grip tape scuffs for snow drifts without losing its edge.

This one’s not just a padded collar and a waffle sole.

Vans outfits the high-top with 360º waterproofing, 100-gram “thickly” warm insulation, and an All-Trac outsole built for icy sidewalks and muddy trails alike.

Think of it as the Sk8-Hi in survival mode, a sneaker-boot hybrid that’s still recognizably Vans but bulked up for the elements.

The build stays true to the original 1978 design, but now with weatherproof membranes and all-terrain cushioning. It looks like a Sk8-Hi, wears like a winter tank.

More and more, Vans has been making a point of taking its classics beyond the park. From GORE-TEX Old Skools to Vibram-soled Half Cabs, the brand’s MTE (Made for the Elements) program is quietly becoming one of the most consistent pipelines for skate shoes gone rugged.

And it makes sense. Everyone from HOKA to Salomon is blurring the line between streetwear and trailwear. Vans’ skating trick is that it does it without losing its SoCal DNA.

The Sk8-Hi Waterproof Insulated is available now on Vans’ website for $180, ready to handle whatever winter throws your way.

