The Devil's In the Detail For A Kind of Guise

At risk of repeating myself: I’m a big fan of A Kind of Guise.

From carefully-curated summer garments and simplistic swimwear, to outerwear and its Essential underwear collection, the German label approaches every drop with the same precision as the last; delivering concise capsules that hit the mark, time and time again.

For Fall/Winter 2022, it’s no different. Now presenting its fourth collection of the season, A Kind of Guise hones in on the intricate details within the offering this time around, as well as the introduction of new coats and jackets.

For starters the outerwear line-up welcomes the Benson Parka, a jacket equipped with a 100% recycled cashmere padding from Cashpad and a Steiff teddy fur.

The jacket’s outer shell is made from 100% recycled polyester from ocean plastic, including a membrane making the fabric waterproof, while pockets are lined with a soft fleece to keep you warm and dry on those miserable winter days.

Shirts arrive in abundance this season. From an American workwear-inspired look crafted with a denim that was rinsed cold without using bleach nor other chemicals (the perfect companion for AKOG’s Bolo Tie), to the Derbin shirt which features embroidery made from a new in-house material, the devil really is in the detail.

Rounding the highlights out is a trio of fuzzy wool Kura Cardigans in three new colors, each of which boast a hidden woven detail at the body hem.

Just when you think they’re done for the season, A Kind of Guise has a habit of striking again. And, you know as well as I do, another well-made garment or two won’t harm the winter rotation.

