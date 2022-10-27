Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Devil's In the Detail For A Kind of Guise

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
A Kind of Guise
1 / 4

At risk of repeating myself: I’m a big fan of A Kind of Guise.

From carefully-curated summer garments and simplistic swimwear, to outerwear and its Essential underwear collection, the German label approaches every drop with the same precision as the last; delivering concise capsules that hit the mark, time and time again.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For Fall/Winter 2022, it’s no different. Now presenting its fourth collection of the season, A Kind of Guise hones in on the intricate details within the offering this time around, as well as the introduction of new coats and jackets.

For starters the outerwear line-up welcomes the Benson Parka, a jacket equipped with a 100% recycled cashmere padding from Cashpad and a Steiff teddy fur.

Blurry green placeholder
comoli
1 / 8

The jacket’s outer shell is made from 100% recycled polyester from ocean plastic, including a membrane making the fabric waterproof, while pockets are lined with a soft fleece to keep you warm and dry on those miserable winter days.

Shirts arrive in abundance this season. From an American workwear-inspired look crafted with a denim that was rinsed cold without using bleach nor other chemicals (the perfect companion for AKOG’s Bolo Tie), to the Derbin shirt which features embroidery made from a new in-house material, the devil really is in the detail.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Blurry green placeholder
comoli
1 / 7

Rounding the highlights out is a trio of fuzzy wool Kura Cardigans in three new colors, each of which boast a hidden woven detail at the body hem.

Just when you think they’re done for the season, A Kind of Guise has a habit of striking again. And, you know as well as I do, another well-made garment or two won’t harm the winter rotation.

Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela x HighsnobietyBeanie
$78
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
GmbHAli Rib Tank Top
$108
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Arnar Mar JonssonSkel Hooded Jacket Beige/Chocolate
$935.00
Sold Out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • Nike’s Sporty Archival Sneaker Is Kinda Stealthy, Kinda Glossy
  • These "Black Cat" Jordan 4s Are a Different Kind of Jumpman Feline
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
  • A Simple Guide On The Only Jackets You Need For Fall 2025
What To Read Next
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
  • Vibe Check with Trident: Final Touch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now