A Kind of Guise Is All About Love, Peace & (E)quality

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

A Kind of Guise, the IYKYK German label founded by Yasar Ceviker and Susi Streich, never disappoints.

In fact, since I first became au fait with A Kind of Guise in early 2020, its explorative and beautifully-shot collections have raised the bar season after season. Quite the feat considering how taken back I was when I first saw its Ghana-inspired Spring/Summer collection that year.

This season, though, A Kind of Guise is doing things a little differently.

Titled “Threads of Destiny”, the brand’s latest collection draws on the spirit of love, peace, and (e)quality, both in its creation and the way it's been captured.

A Kind of Guise
For this particular campaign AKOG headed to Sicily after accepting a request from a good friend, and groom-to-be, to capture his wedding day. The invitation culminated in AKOG dressing the entire wedding party, from the best man to the fathers of the bride and groom.

This means that every garment pictured in A Kind of Guise’s stunning editorial is from its latest collection that comprises a selection of reinterpreted styles from the 1970s and puts a strong emphasis on suiting and shirting.

Each piece within the exclusive collection reflects the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, meticulously crafted in Italy and Germany. From the intricate tailoring to the carefully selected materials, such as lightweight linen and soft silk, every element is infused with Mediterranean summer vibes.

Anticipate the addition of summery knitwear, alongside new footwear and meticulously designed accessories like cuff links, a medallion necklace, or crocheted brooches, completing this collection as a celebration of embracing the diversity and abundance of love.

Once again, A Kind of Guise has exceeded my expectations with the collection itself and its stunning accompanying editorial. And while I’m almost convinced that the brand will struggle to top it next season, I’m equally as ready to be proven wrong. Again.

Tayler Willson
Style Writer
