A Kind Of Guise Invites Us to Dream of the Peruvian Mountains

Every fashion aficionado knows that certain times of the year are worth the wait. As the calendar inches closer to winter, our inboxes fill with early-access emails from favorite brands, tempting us with the latest drops, collaborations, and designs. Yet, amidst the whirlwind of new releases, I have a unique sense of anticipation for A Kind Of Guise (AKOG). The iykyk of German brands has separated itself in the fashion world by delivering collections in 3 different "drops" that are thoughtful, elegant, meticulously crafted and, most importantly, inspired by different parts of the world. The Autumn/Winter 2024 collection named "Soroche," is no exception. This latest collection, of which we are at the second drop now, transports us to the majestic Andes, infusing the essence of the Peruvian landscape into each garment and aesthetic.

A Kind Of Guise has a well-earned reputation for drawing inspiration from diverse global locations, but not in the shallow and ephemeral way of locations turning into a branding opportunity with which many brands approach such projects. Instead, by paying homage to their cultures, communities, and natural beauty in ways that feel authentic, artistic and, of course, fashionable, A Kind Of Guise captures the true essence of these places.

Each collection and lookbook feels like an invitation to embark on a journey, with A Kind Of Guise serving as a guide that explores the deeper connections between fashion, culture, and the world around us. This is important because it reminds us of the interconnections between fashion, fabrics and the variety of cultures that surround us. It reminds us to pay attention to the cultures, to the people and to the colors as a way to be inspired to create and wear clothes that feel authentic, slow and thoughtful.

The "Soroche" collection is inspired by the breathtaking heights of the Peruvian Andes, an area rich in cultural heritage and natural splendor. The collection's name, derived from the Spanish term for altitude sickness, hints at the transformative experience the brand aims to deliver—a sense of awe and wonder, akin to standing on the precipice of a towering mountain range.

Among my favorite pieces in the "Soroche" collection is the Iquitos Knit Jacket, a perfect example of how AKOG blends tradition with contemporary style. This jacket is a fusion of Peruvian and Bavarian knitting traditions, presented oversized, slightly boxy fit.

Another personal favorite is the Cyrus Coat. A masterclass in elegant design, featuring a classic A-line silhouette with raglan sleeves. The coat is crafted from a blend of Italian wool, mohair, and alpaca, making it a cozy yet stylish choice for the colder months.

The Taku Vest instead, is every vest-lover must-have. It’s crafted from a Steiff alpaca blend fur, which gives it a soft, tactile quality that’s both comforting and chic.

The collection also pays tribute to Peru’s rich cultural heritage with the Morochuco Shirt. Named after the legendary horsemen of the Peruvian Andes (a story worth its own article), this shirt embodies resilience, skill, and cultural pride. The intricate marigold embroidery on the shirt is a nod to the flower's symbolism in Peruvian tradition, representing life, death, and renewal.

A Kind Of Guise travels the world not just in search of inspiration but in pursuit of understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures, and allows us to discover and wear garments infused with their findings. From the vivid and raw landscapes of Iceland to the lonely highways of North America, AKOG has transformed these collections into wearable art.

With their Autumn Winter 24 "Soroche" collection, the brand once again proves that fashion can be a narrative, a journey, and a celebration of the world’s rich tapestry of cultures and merge it with elegant fashion craftsmanship.

So while we wait for the third drop of the collection, a little trip to the Peruvian Andes this winter anyone?