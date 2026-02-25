“She Has Always Followed Her Own Rhythm”: How Robyn Went Rockabilly for Acne Studios

In retrospect, the Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2026 show was the start of it all. There, in Paris last October, Robyn first teased her new sound.

Remixes of the tracks “Really Real” and “Sexistential” from a then-unannounced new Robyn album soundtracked models strutting in Acne Studios’ new range of oversized tailoring and artfully distressed denim. Then, the Robyn comeback kicked into gear.

In Los Angeles, a week after the Acne show, the 46-year-old popstar made her return to the stage in a one-time-only Spotify show, then she performed in Times Square on New Year's Eve, and next came late-night show appearances and magazine covers.

Now, a month before her ninth studio album Sexistential releases, Robyn is back with Acne Studios.

"There is something incredibly genuine about her. She cares, and it shows. Even with the show music, it was beautiful to watch her work,” Acne Studios founder Jonny Johansson tells Highsnobiety. “She kept tweaking, editing, refining right up until the last moment, just to make sure everything was exactly right — so that people wouldn’t just hear it, but actually experience it. She has always followed her own rhythm, and there’s something fearless in that.”

For the Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, Johannson once again calls on Robyn, who he says feels like “a natural collaborator.” “What we do has always been about emotion as much as design, and music is one of the fastest ways to create that emotional world,” says Johannson. “And it’s a language I trust. Sometimes it’s even more direct than words — a more straightforward way to communicate what you want to say.”

This time, though, the duo’s collaboration isn’t a musical one. Alongside creative director Mel Ottenberg and stylist Tamara Rothstein, Johannson looked to Acne Studios SS26’s Americana themes and created Rockabilly Robyn.

Robyn, with a pompadour hairstyle, stars in the SS26 campaign wearing a wide light-blue Acne Studios uniform shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans, and, out of view, the SS26 cowboy boot. It’s a look that projected “vulnerability and toughness,” Robyn said in a statement.

“I’ve always felt that when I wore long hair and dresses, it was like I was in drag — which of course can be both empowering and fun," she continued. “And this felt like another kind of drag.”

