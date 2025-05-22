adidas’ First-Ever Zipped-up Samba Is Shockingly Simple But Also Suave

Jeremy Scott's adidas Samba shoe is surprisingly simple.

Jeremy Scott is the king of maximalist footwear, known for turning classic adidas sneakers into pink poodles, fuzzy leopards, and a zoo of other plush animals. And who could forget the adidas Wings sneakers that dominated the mid-2010s? Basically, Jeremy Scott is Mr. Do The Most.

So the fact that his first collaborative adidas Samba sneaker looks just like any other Samba, save for a sneaky zipper at the tongue, is quite the creative deviation. No rhinestones? No fur? No wings?! Nope.

The Jeremy Scott Samba OG shoe has the slim sneaker's classically flat build, rubber outsole, and black leather upper.

The hidden zip-tongue is the sneaker's only stylistic shakeup, and even that is tucked beneath the sneaker's black laces.

Sneaky zippers, in general, are a go-to way to funk up otherwise simple sneakers like the Nike Air Max Sunder and Salomon's A.B.2 11S. But unlike those zip-happy sneakers, the Jeremy Scott adidas Samba shoe still has its laces, which obscure the zip-tongue. So, from a distance, the shoe looks like any other simple Samba despite having laces and a zipper. It's one of the few instances where more is actually less.

This simplicity isn't a bad thing, though. After all, simplicity is kind of the Samba's whole thing. But it's not really Scott's, which makes his fuss-free Samba so interesting.

