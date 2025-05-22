Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ First-Ever Zipped-up Samba Is Shockingly Simple But Also Suave

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

Jeremy Scott's adidas Samba shoe is surprisingly simple. 

Jeremy Scott is the king of maximalist footwear, known for turning classic adidas sneakers into pink poodles, fuzzy leopards, and a zoo of other plush animals. And who could forget the adidas Wings sneakers that dominated the mid-2010s? Basically, Jeremy Scott is Mr. Do The Most. 

shop adidas samba here

So the fact that his first collaborative adidas Samba sneaker looks just like any other Samba, save for a sneaky zipper at the tongue, is quite the creative deviation. No rhinestones? No fur? No wings?! Nope.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Jeremy Scott Samba OG shoe has the slim sneaker's classically flat build, rubber outsole, and black leather upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The hidden zip-tongue is the sneaker's only stylistic shakeup, and even that is tucked beneath the sneaker's black laces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Sneaky zippers, in general, are a go-to way to funk up otherwise simple sneakers like the Nike Air Max Sunder and Salomon's A.B.2 11S. But unlike those zip-happy sneakers, the Jeremy Scott adidas Samba shoe still has its laces, which obscure the zip-tongue. So, from a distance, the shoe looks like any other simple Samba despite having laces and a zipper. It's one of the few instances where more is actually less. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This simplicity isn't a bad thing, though. After all, simplicity is kind of the Samba's whole thing. But it's not really Scott's, which makes his fuss-free Samba so interesting.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasZponge
$145.00
Available in:
36 2/337 1/338 2/341 1/346
adidasadicolor Firebird Oversized Track Pants
$80.00
$100.00
Available in:
XSSML
adidas x BAPESSTR V BAPE Blue/Cloud White/White
$175.00
Available in:
43 1/3

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The Ridiculously Silky Makeover of adidas' Samba
  • The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)
  • adidas' Tongue-First Samba Just Got Sportier (Slicker, Too)
  • An adidas Samba Sneaker Dressy Enough for a Black-Tie Event
What To Read Next
  • Behold, Freshly Microwaved adidas Superstars
  • The Icon Who Never Grew Up: 30 Years of Paul Frank
  • Gustaf Westman’s Mercedes CLA Is the Final Boss of Glamping
  • adidas’ First-Ever Zipped-up Samba Is Shockingly Simple But Also Suave
  • Inside Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita & Highsnobiety’s Floral-Filled Miami Night Out
  • The Champion of All Basic Champion Tees
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now