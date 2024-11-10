Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon & Boris Bidjan Saberi's New Futuristic Bouldering Shoe Goes Hard

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Some duos just make sense together. Peanut butter and jelly. Batman and Robin. Salomon and Boris Bidjan Saberi.

The longstanding partnership between the outdoor brand and the German-Iranian designer has resulted in several avant-garde footwear. Now, the two are back with the second chapter of their bouldering shoe project.

Shop Salomon

The latest collab, called the A.B.2 11S by Boris Bidjan Saberi, takes inspiration from 25 years of bouldering expertise. So, of course, the sneaker boasts many techy features.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Salomon A.B.2 11S by Boris Bidjan Saberi features a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane and gaiter, as well as cushioned midsoles. On the aesthetic front, the shoe features a cool, futuristic-looking zipper design dressed in stylish black and white colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you're familiar with Salomon, you know this isn't the brand's only collaboration right now. From MM6 Maison Margiela to Sandy Liang, the outdoor brand remains booked and busy.

Salomon
1 / 1

The partnership with Saberi helped kick things off, really. It was one of Salomon's first collaborations and one of the more memorable ones, as the first partnerships between a fashion label and an outdoor brand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Since the two minds teamed up in 2016, they have kept pushing boundaries (and boulders). Eight years in, the pair shows no signs of slowing down.

Salomons' A.B.2 11S by Boris Bidjan Saberi sneaker is now available at Salomon and select retailers.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon Celebrates Spring With the Sweetest Mary Jane. Pardon, Marie-Jeanne
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From Nike to On, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Carhartt WIP Made a Tough Salomon Sneaker Even Tougher
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now