Salomon & Boris Bidjan Saberi's New Futuristic Bouldering Shoe Goes Hard

Some duos just make sense together. Peanut butter and jelly. Batman and Robin. Salomon and Boris Bidjan Saberi.

The longstanding partnership between the outdoor brand and the German-Iranian designer has resulted in several avant-garde footwear. Now, the two are back with the second chapter of their bouldering shoe project.

The latest collab, called the A.B.2 11S by Boris Bidjan Saberi, takes inspiration from 25 years of bouldering expertise. So, of course, the sneaker boasts many techy features.

The Salomon A.B.2 11S by Boris Bidjan Saberi features a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane and gaiter, as well as cushioned midsoles. On the aesthetic front, the shoe features a cool, futuristic-looking zipper design dressed in stylish black and white colorways.

If you're familiar with Salomon, you know this isn't the brand's only collaboration right now. From MM6 Maison Margiela to Sandy Liang, the outdoor brand remains booked and busy.

The partnership with Saberi helped kick things off, really. It was one of Salomon's first collaborations and one of the more memorable ones, as the first partnerships between a fashion label and an outdoor brand.

Since the two minds teamed up in 2016, they have kept pushing boundaries (and boulders). Eight years in, the pair shows no signs of slowing down.

Salomons' A.B.2 11S by Boris Bidjan Saberi sneaker is now available at Salomon and select retailers.