adidas' Crispy-Thin Gazelle Sneaker Out-Slims Even the Samba

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
It's well established that less is infinitely more in the world of adidas sneakers. Just look at how the Samba had the sneaker scene in a chokehold for the past five or so years. 

But adidas' slightly less popular but equally flat and fab sister sneaker, the Gazelle, is taking adidas' signature thinness to even crispier slim depths. 

Meet the adidas Gazelle Lo Pro, the thinner version of the classic Gazelle. If you can believe it.

Available on adidas’ website June 19 for $110, the Gazelle Lo Pro sneaker looks like an even more streamlined version of the classically sleek sneaker.

adidas' Gazelle, a categorically thin sneaker as it stands, basically gets its OG sole cut in half to become the Lo Pro.

In addition to bringing the sneaker lower to the Earth, the adidas Gazelle Lo Pro reps a suede upper with a simple white three stripes. It's explicitly simple, but that's kind of the whole thing: A simple shoe reduced to the nth degree. The results? A deliciously minimalistic sneaker that fits right in with the low-profile offering adidas has been doing as of late, especially with the tin-man-tinged Stan Smith Lo Pro. Though that sneaker is much bolder, thanks to its metallic hue.

adidas is indubitably skilled in the realm of flat sneakers, and it is high time the adidas Gazelle gets in the game.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
