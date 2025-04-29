Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas Made Literal "Quiet Luxury" Sneakers

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The reverberations felt by the quiet luxury boom in 2023 can still be felt in fashion today. It’s subtly sprinkled into performance clothing and clearly perceivable on runways. But adidas Originals' newest sneaker pack is as straightforward an attempt as you’ll ever see to join the quiet trend — it’s literally in the name!

Featuring two classic adidas silhouettes, the SL 72 and the Samba, its new two-piece collection is officially titled the “Quiet Luxury Pack”. 

Shop adidas here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The SL 72, originally a 1972 running shoe, gets softened up with sand-toned mesh and buttery overlays. Meanwhile, the Samba gets a neutral refresh and gum midsole. 

adidas
1 / 4

There are no wild colors and no logomania, it’s just clean lines, creamy mesh, and premium leather uppers. Such is the quiet luxury philosophy. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A buzzword that’s come to define the post-Succession fashion mood, quiet luxury swaps logos for more subtle shows of high status. The looks are often tailored and tonal, like Gwyneth Paltrow in cashmere courtwear. It’s the type of high-end minimalism Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label The Row has been perfecting for over a decade.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s been a couple of years since quiet luxury was a dominant force in fashion (it's all about stealth wealth now, didn't you know?), but adidas is determined to keep the trend alive. 

Dropping exclusively at Japanese retailer Billy’s, on May 2, these minimal sneakers enter a world of leather soles and Italian tailoring to prove that a sumptuous pair of adidas sneakers can also be quietly luxurious.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasZponge
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasadicolor Firebird Oversized Track Pants
$100.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
adidas x BAPESSTR V BAPE Blue/Cloud White/White
$175.00
Available in:
42 2/344 2/347 1/3

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • adidas Made a Chonky Dad Shoe From a Footballing Icon
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted Clog Is an Extra Luxe & Sporty Birkenstock, Basically
  • adidas' Premium German-Made Shoe Is Surprisingly JJJJound-Free
What To Read Next
  • Butter Yellow Is Not a Trend
  • The Dressy Reinvention of adidas’ Bulky Basketball Shoe
  • This Suede Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Almost Too Handsome for Words
  • adidas Made Literal "Quiet Luxury" Sneakers
  • Yes, Nike Made "Obama" Jordans
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now