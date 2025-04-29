adidas Made Literal "Quiet Luxury" Sneakers

The reverberations felt by the quiet luxury boom in 2023 can still be felt in fashion today. It’s subtly sprinkled into performance clothing and clearly perceivable on runways. But adidas Originals' newest sneaker pack is as straightforward an attempt as you’ll ever see to join the quiet trend — it’s literally in the name!

Featuring two classic adidas silhouettes, the SL 72 and the Samba, its new two-piece collection is officially titled the “Quiet Luxury Pack”.

The SL 72, originally a 1972 running shoe, gets softened up with sand-toned mesh and buttery overlays. Meanwhile, the Samba gets a neutral refresh and gum midsole.

There are no wild colors and no logomania, it’s just clean lines, creamy mesh, and premium leather uppers. Such is the quiet luxury philosophy.

A buzzword that’s come to define the post-Succession fashion mood, quiet luxury swaps logos for more subtle shows of high status. The looks are often tailored and tonal, like Gwyneth Paltrow in cashmere courtwear. It’s the type of high-end minimalism Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label The Row has been perfecting for over a decade.

It’s been a couple of years since quiet luxury was a dominant force in fashion (it's all about stealth wealth now, didn't you know?), but adidas is determined to keep the trend alive.

Dropping exclusively at Japanese retailer Billy’s, on May 2, these minimal sneakers enter a world of leather soles and Italian tailoring to prove that a sumptuous pair of adidas sneakers can also be quietly luxurious.