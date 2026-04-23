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New Balance's Stealthy Dad Shoe Is Quietly Textured, Seriously Sleek

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 4

Some sneakers get a facelift. This New Balance dad shoe gets a full-on upgrade, and then some.

The 1906F takes everything that made the 1906R an instant classic, archival running DNA, cloud-level comfort, and retools it for now. 

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Out go the old-school overlays, in comes a slick synthetic upper and those wild TPU accents that look like they belong on a concept car more than a pair of kicks. It’s technical, it’s tough, and it’s got attitude for days.

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Comfort? You might ask. Still locked in. Lighter than light midsoles and ABZORB cushioning handle whatever your day throws at you. Quick-pull laces and a heel tab mean you’re out the door before anyone else even gets their shoes on. And if that wasn’t enough, N-Lock webbing keeps things snug, but never stiff.

Two colorways set the tone, stealth Black/Grey and clean White/Silver. No neons, no fuss, just materials and form doing what they do best.

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This isn’t a reinvention. It’s New Balance showing exactly how heritage gets remixed for a new era. Classic comfort, new-school attitude, and all the right details, right where they belong.

shop new balance 1906
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