This Samba’s Twinkle Toes Steal the Show

The sneaker that’s dominated the spotlight just got the shine it deserves.

adidas has dropped a Samba OG sneaker with a muted sparkle, a pair that twinkles quietly but loud enough to be seen from the cheap seats.

The effect comes from a glossy synthetic upper that catches light without veering into costume.

Think shimmer over sequins and glow over glare, a sneaker made for nights out, encore moments, or just slipping into the limelight without effort.

Elsewhere, the Samba OG “Twinkle” stays faithful to the shoe's signature look with a gum sole, T-toe overlays, and a slim silhouette. The stage design hasn’t changed since its football debut in the 1950s, and it doesn’t need to.

Because the Samba has been everywhere — from walking runways, to dominating TikTok feeds, to topping fashion industry reports — it’s the sneaker equivalent of a headliner, showing up in every scene and somehow never overstaying its welcome.

Whether it be Wales Bonner sequins, cardboard suede that looks luxe, or Mary Jane hybrids, the Samba always finds a way to keep the crowd entertained.

After years of stealing scenes, it’s only fitting for the Samba to finally get a little stage lighting of its own. And the twinkly shoe can be yours for $110 from adidas’ website.

