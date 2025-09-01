Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Samba’s Twinkle Toes Steal the Show

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 7

The sneaker that’s dominated the spotlight just got the shine it deserves. 

adidas has dropped a Samba OG sneaker with a muted sparkle, a pair that twinkles quietly but loud enough to be seen from the cheap seats.

Shop adidas

The effect comes from a glossy synthetic upper that catches light without veering into costume.

Think shimmer over sequins and glow over glare, a sneaker made for nights out, encore moments, or just slipping into the limelight without effort.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Elsewhere, the Samba OG “Twinkle” stays faithful to the shoe's signature look with a gum sole, T-toe overlays, and a slim silhouette. The stage design hasn’t changed since its football debut in the 1950s, and it doesn’t need to.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Because the Samba has been everywhere — from walking runways, to dominating TikTok feeds, to topping fashion industry reports — it’s the sneaker equivalent of a headliner, showing up in every scene and somehow never overstaying its welcome. 

Whether it be Wales Bonner sequins, cardboard suede that looks luxe, or Mary Jane hybrids, the Samba always finds a way to keep the crowd entertained.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After years of stealing scenes, it’s only fitting for the Samba to finally get a little stage lighting of its own. And the twinkly shoe can be yours for $110 from adidas’ website.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Is Probably the Cleanest adidas Samba Ever Designed
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
  • Making Chunky Dress Shoes From Flat-Soled adidas Sambas
  • adidas Made "Black Cat" Sambas
  • adidas' Wonderfully Worn Sambas Are a Beautiful Thing
What To Read Next
  • A California Buggy That Dreams of Being a Vintage Porsche
  • The Nike “Dunk” Skate Shoe That Changed Everything Goes Bred
  • The All-New Nike Air Max Sure Cleans up Nice
  • Futurist DNA Informs Nike's Hyper-Tech, Hyper-Stylish Street Sneaker
  • Lest You Forget Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label
  • This Samba’s Twinkle Toes Steal the Show
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now